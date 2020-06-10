Updated Information

Updated at 4:40 p.m. to clarify that in-person classes will resume.

MU will start in-person classes Aug. 24.

But there will almost certainly be changes everywhere on campus, including how people interact, how dining services are managed and how students move about in residence halls.

Work groups are looking at the various facets of campus life, and as decisions are made, MU will get the information out as fast and accurately as it can, MU spokesman Christian Basi said.

“We will be ready and, importantly, we will have the flexibility in place to make any necessary changes should the situation change,” Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a news release. “We will ask and expect the cooperation of every individual to create a safe campus.”

Hybrid classes are an option, in which, for example, a large lecture class would be online but the smaller discussion sections would be in person.

Whether campuses will transition to online classes and final exams following Thanksgiving break, which ends Nov. 29, will be decided in October, Choi said.

MU’s Faculty Council rejected a proposal last week to begin the fall semester early, Aug. 12, but backed a plan to move classes and final exams online for the end of the semester, attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19 and maximize in-person instruction.

Choi said Wednesday during a UM Board of Curators committee meeting that the input of the Faculty Council was “valuable,” and future decisions regarding the academic calendar would be made in consultation with them and other campus stakeholders.

MU had received 5,581 deposits from freshmen, up 1.5% compared to the same time last year, according to an MU news release Wednesday.

For more COVID-19 related news, see our section dedicated to COVID-19 updates.

Tags

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

  • Galen Bacharier is a reporter and assistant city editor at the Missourian. He has previously reported on state government and higher education. Reach him at galenbacharier@gmail.com or on Twitter @galenbacharier.

  • Elizabeth Brixey is a city editor at the Columbia Missourian. She oversees coverage of education. She can be reached at (573) 882-2632 and brixeye@missouri.edu.

Recommended for you

Join the conversation

When posting comments, please follow our community guidelines:
• Login with a social account on WorldTable.
• Don't use obscene, profane or vulgar language or engage in personal attacks.
• Stay on topic. Don’t hijack a forum to talk about something else or to post spam.
• Abuse of the community could result in being banned.
 • Comments on our website and social media may be published in our newspaper or on our website.