MU will start in-person classes Aug. 24.
But there will almost certainly be changes everywhere on campus, including how people interact, how dining services are managed and how students move about in residence halls.
Work groups are looking at the various facets of campus life, and as decisions are made, MU will get the information out as fast and accurately as it can, MU spokesman Christian Basi said.
“We will be ready and, importantly, we will have the flexibility in place to make any necessary changes should the situation change,” Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi said in a news release. “We will ask and expect the cooperation of every individual to create a safe campus.”
Hybrid classes are an option, in which, for example, a large lecture class would be online but the smaller discussion sections would be in person.
Whether campuses will transition to online classes and final exams following Thanksgiving break, which ends Nov. 29, will be decided in October, Choi said.
MU’s Faculty Council rejected a proposal last week to begin the fall semester early, Aug. 12, but backed a plan to move classes and final exams online for the end of the semester, attempting to limit the spread of COVID-19 and maximize in-person instruction.
Choi said Wednesday during a UM Board of Curators committee meeting that the input of the Faculty Council was “valuable,” and future decisions regarding the academic calendar would be made in consultation with them and other campus stakeholders.
MU had received 5,581 deposits from freshmen, up 1.5% compared to the same time last year, according to an MU news release Wednesday.