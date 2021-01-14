JEFFERSON CITY — Gov. Mike Parson announced the second step for COVID-19 vaccine distribution Thursday, which expands the eligible pool to include first responders and high-risk adults, which includes those 65 and older.
The first tier of Phase 1B begins immediately and includes non-public facing health workers, first responders, emergency services workers and public works employees.
The second tier of Phase 1B will begin Monday and includes residents with comorbidities and those 65 and older.
“We know one of the most common questions among Missourians right now is when it will be their turn to be vaccinated, and we are greatly encouraged by the interest in the vaccines from the public,” said Randall Williams, director of the Department of Health and Senior Services in a news release.
This comes as federal authorities informed states to expect an increased supply of available vaccine doses next week. The Trump administration announced second doses will no longer be withheld, effectively adopting part of the Biden administration’s vaccine plan. This uptick will allow the state to start to move through more phases.
“Beginning the activation of Phase 1B is all about saving lives and protecting those most vulnerable to exposure and illness from this virus,” Parson said in a news release.
“We are looking forward to increased vaccine supply in the coming weeks, as supply is the leading factor that dictates our movement through our plan. The more supply we receive, the quicker we can reach our goal of making vaccines available to every Missourian who wants one.”
High risk residents include those over 65 years old and people with multiple risk factors such as cancer, intellectual and developmental disabilities, severe obesity and Type 2 Diabetes. Officials estimate this will include about 2.5 million Missourians.
Pregnancy is also included as a high risk designation, following the recommendation of the American College of OBGYNs. State officials say that though this is a group that has not been studied in vaccine trials, the benefits of the vaccination likely outweigh the theoretical risks.
Though the state does not currently have enough doses to vaccinate all in this group, officials are enacting this stage in order to streamline distribution and have individuals ready as the supply comes in.
The state’s vaccine distribution planning team recommends contacting local health providers and pharmacies about eligibility and locations where vaccinations are available.
Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services released a statement Thursday stating that local officials “are relieved to see that we have been given the go ahead to move on to vaccinating some of our most vulnerable residents as supply levels permit.”
A state vaccine online dashboard is also inching toward publication, according to the governor’s office. The dashboard will include county-level data on information such as the amount of available doses and how many have received those doses so far, as well as what share of the population hasn’t received a vaccine yet. Data on the dashboard will be broken down by different groups such as race and sex.
Tier 3 will include a larger pool of the state’s population like K-12 teachers and school staff, elected officials, childcare employees and “critical” sectors such as energy, food production and transportation. Although an activation date for Tier 3 has not been announced yet, those with comorbidities or older than 65 will still be able to qualify for inoculation this Monday.
The team also expects AstraZeneca and Johnson and Johnson vaccines to be available for use in the state by the end of next month, and believe that there are no signs that the state is behind schedule for a late-spring general public rollout.
Any members of groups eligible to be vaccinated in Phase 1A will continue to be eligible for vaccination even as the next phase is enacted. One member of the vaccine distribution planning team likened it to boarding groups on an airplane — after an individual becomes eligible to receive the vaccine, they may receive it at any point.
The team recommends that as this phase unfolds, people continue to follow public safety guidelines including the use of face masks and social distancing.
In Boone County, the health department is still vaccinating those in the initial phase, and will begin to vaccinate those in the next tier, but officials noted that the vaccine supply is limited and that progress is dependent on obtaining more vaccine. They also said they are putting programs in place to prepare for the following tier, which includes adults ages 65 and over and those with certain medical conditions.
Columbia and Boone County residents can sign up for notifications of when vaccines are available to them by filling out an online form.
For information about where you fall in the order of prioritization and for answers to some frequently asked questions, go to CoMo.gov/CovidVaccine.
More information from the state can be found through the COVID-19 hotline, (877)435-8411, and MOStopsCovid.com.