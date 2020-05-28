Gov. Mike Parson announced Thursday that Missouri’s order on economic reopening and social distancing will be extended to June 15.
Parson said he chose to extend the order because some areas of Missouri are further along with economic reopening than others. The executive order will now expire the same day as Missouri’s state of emergency.
“Extending the order will give these communities more time to prepare and align with us at the state level as we continue working towards Phase 2,” said Parson.
Parson said he has been in contact with local officials across Missouri to determine what can be done so that the entire state “is on the same page” before moving into Phase 2, which he sees as a more open economy.
“At some point, we gotta get out of the phases, we got to get out of the orders and we got to get people back to work,” said Parson.
Phase 1 of the Show Me Strong Recovery Plan went into effect May 4. Parson said no guidelines in the original order will change during this time.
The plan included four pillars the state hoped to improve on: testing, personal protection equipment supplies, health care resources and accurate COVID-19 data. It also included guidelines on how businesses can safely reopen and enforce social distancing.
Parson has said that he is satisfied with the state’s performance this month on the four pillars and he remains optimistic for the economy in the future.
“I want to assure you that our efforts are showing positive results,” said Parson. “We are still in a good place with all four of our recovery pillars.”
State officials have especially emphasized increased COVID-19 testing, aiming to test 7,500 people a day. Parson said Thursday that officials have exceeded their goals in state-owned facility and community testing, and they are close to their weekly goal in long-term care facilities using the box-in strategy.
Parson also announced that 22 CVS Pharmacy locations across Missouri will begin drive-thru COVID-19 testing starting Friday. A complete list of these sites can be found on CVS’ website.
The plan to continue reopening comes less than a week after Missouri’s Lake of the Ozarks received national attention for large crowds during Memorial Day weekend. Parson said that videos and photos from the lake were not a significant factor in his decision to extend the executive order.
“The thing at the Lake of the Ozarks is a very, very small sample of what was going on in the state,” said Parson. “For the most part, people were doing their part, and I think they’re going to continue to do that.”
Despite the optimism among some state officials, the decision to reopen has been criticized by others. Instead of placing stricter rules on businesses and gatherings, Parson has emphasized the individual responsibilities of social distancing and getting tested for the virus.
Parson said that it is up to local officials to enforce these practices.
“I’ve been in support of local control ever since the beginning that I’ve been here as governor,” said Parson, echoing statements made during Tuesday’s press conference. “Local control sometimes needs to take the responsibility, good and bad.”
There have been 12,673 cases of COVID-19 in Missouri, including 707 deaths, as of Thursday. Boone County has experienced a recent surge of positive cases, including nine new cases from Wednesday to Thursday afternoon. In total, Boone County has had 138 positive cases of COVID-19 and one death. There are currently 30 active cases in the county.