Five more people in Boone County have tested positive for COVID-19, the city of Columbia reported Friday morning.
The statement from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Public Health and Human Services offered no details on whether the new positives were travel-related on the age of the patients.
The total number of positive tests in Boone County has now reached eight.
The city plans to issue updated counts at about 10 a.m. and 5 p.m. daily.
The two new positive cases reported Thursday involved people in their 60s and 70s. Both are related to out-of-state contact with another person who had tested positive.
The first person diagnosed, who was in their 60s, died Wednesday.
The six emergency responders who treated that patient were quarantined, Mayor Brian Treece said Wednesday at a news conference with Gov. Mike Parson.
The city said in its Thursday update that “while testing is becoming more available, there are limitations in providers’ capacity to obtain samples and process lab results rapidly.”
Those who have symptoms and are at high risk are encouraged to call their health care providers and have a conversation with them about whether to get tested for COVID-19.
City officials and those from the Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services plan to provide regular COVID-19 updates in regard to the number of cases, health resources and changes to city operations and services.
Official information can be found on the city’s website at CoMo.gov/Coronavirus and on city and health department social media accounts.
You can find the city on Facebook and at @CoMoGov on Twitter.
You can find the health department on Facebook and at @CoMo_HealthDept on Twitter.