An employee at Russell Boulevard Elementary School tested positive for COVID-19, Columbia Public Schools announced Saturday.
A risk assessment and contact investigation has been conducted with Columbia’s health department, according to the district.
The district email stated:
"The Columbia/Boone County Health Department has been notified and has conducted a contact investigation regarding notification of those who may have come in close proximity or contact with the individual. Based on the risk assessment and contact investigation, the Health Department is not initiating further contact with Russell Boulevard staff, students or families because the employee has not had contact with those at the school within the previous 24 hours of showing COVID-19 symptoms.
"The employee did not have contact with staff, students or families within the 24 hours prior to showing symptoms, so there will not be additional communication with those connected to the school."
District spokeswoman Michelle Baumstark said Sunday morning that the district sought clarification from the health department on why the 24 hours was sufficient in light of what is known about the incubation period for the virus. Symptoms may appear between two and 14 days after infection, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
"We asked about it, and they said that based on proximity and prolonged exposure, there was no need to do anything else," Baumstark said. "We haven't been in session since Tuesday, so that's probably a factor, I don't know. ... We were notified about the positive test result on Saturday."