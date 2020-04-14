The University of Missouri System could see up to 15% in budget cuts as part of the system's response to the financial toll of COVID-19, system officials announced Tuesday morning.
The budget cuts could lead to layoffs, unpaid leaves, restructuring, strict cost containment and other measures, according to a message from chancellors of the four UM campuses. Options will be evaluated at each individual campus.
Meanwhile, leadership across the UM System will take 10% salary cuts starting May 1 through at least July 31.
In a system-wide email, the chancellors of the four campuses announced that “some” decisions about cuts must be made by April 30. UM spokesperson Christian Basi clarified that those decisions will involve any cuts necessary to address the system’s “immediate needs” for the current fiscal year, which ends June 30. Immediate needs include mitigating a $37 million cut in state funding announced April 1.
Basi said that the system will be “reviewing and determining additional needs” and that more cuts could be made before the fiscal year 2021 budget is finished.
There are no restrictions as to who the cuts could affect. “All options are on the table right now,” Basi said.
Budget-cutting decisions will likely be made at the college and departmental level, he said.
“It is up to 15%. It is not necessarily a hard and fast 15%,” Basi said.
He emphasized the UM System is making decisions on a 60- to 90-day basis. Normally the system looks up to one to two years ahead when making these kinds of decisions, he said, but, “We just don’t have that luxury right now.”
In their email, the system chancellors said that though "the exact toll in not yet known, it is clear our major sources of funding will remain under stress and uncertainty for the short term and into the future. We need to prepare for a broad range of financial outcomes."
The short-term salary reduction among top administrators affects UM System President and Interim MU Chancellor Mun Choi, the chancellors, their cabinet members and deans. Choi said “many other senior leaders and administrators” have been asked to also take 10% cuts for the same window, from May through July.
"We know we will be overwhelmed by the participation of our dedicated leaders," Choi said.
Unlike the predicted three-month window for administrative salary cuts, “We just don’t know how long the 15% cuts will last,” Basi said.
He said that if a college decides to cut a one-time expense, the result would be different than if it cuts a continual cost, such as an employee’s salary. For this reason, the system did not set a predicted time window, he said.
Even the predicted window for administrators’ pay cuts could change, Basi said.
“Right now the window is three months. We’d like to keep it that way … but the window is still open,” he said. “The situation continues to evolve.”