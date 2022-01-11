Recommendations for a temporary mask mandate were rejected by university curators Tuesday morning.
Several board members questioned whether mandate would be effective in limiting the transmission of COVID-19, as well as if it would be more effective to continue a masking recommendation rather than requirement.
The Board also noted that neither Columbia, Boone County nor Columbia Public Schools currently have a masking requirement.
UM System President Mun Choi asked curators to enact a two-week masking requirement in classrooms, labs, offices and public buildings when attendance was required and social distancing was not possible. The Board voted 3-6 against.
Curator Greg Hoberock asked what the goal of the policy was.
"What’s the driving issue here?" he asked. "Are we trying to protect the health of all Columbia and Boone County, or keep our campus open?"
Choi told curators, "We're trying to keep the university open, but in the process of keeping the university open, we do believe it will reduce the number of transmissions within the community."
When the first recommendation failed, he asked for a policy to require masks only in classrooms and labs, with masks strongly encouraged in other indoor spaces, applied during the same 2 week period. That recommendation also failed, by a vote of 2-7.
Both recommendations were to be in place from Jan. 18-Feb. 3, the date of the next curators meeting.
The university will continue with the current approach of recommending masks in indoor spaces.
The university reported 163 students with COVID-19 on Sunday, as well as 19 faculty and 66 MU staff members with active COVID-19 cases. The number of active student cases has been rising in the past two weeks to the highest numbers seen during the 2021-22 school year.
After curators rejected both options — which most other public universities in Missouri have adopted to deal with the rapid spread of the COVID-19 omicron variant — Choi said the university would "do the best we can in managing the business continuity of the university."