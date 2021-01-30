Missouri Independent
The same day the state launched a new dashboard detailing the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses distributed throughout Missouri, state officials made it clear that local providers must move more quickly to administer doses and report data — or risk seeing future shipments decrease.
And that warning comes from the governor himself.
“The comment that I will very briefly close with — and this comes from the governor — if you have inventory of vaccine at the present time … please be putting that into an eligible Missourian’s arms. Don’t wait,” Robert Knodell, Gov. Mike Parson’s deputy chief of staff, said during a call with vaccinators last week.
He later added: “Please get that out. Get that into someone. It is so, so very important. It will impact your ability to receive additional vaccines for your community in the future, and it will impact the decisions that we make.”
Moving forward, if a provider has doses for more than seven days, those will be considered as part of their “on hand” total and may count against them in future order requests, said Ted Delicath, a principal with the McChrystal Group, a Virginia-based consulting firm hired to advise the state’s response to the pandemic.
“There’s still a significant number of providers who are not reporting vaccine,” Delicath said.
He later added, “That’s a problem for a lot of reasons, chief among which that is probably most important to you: If we cannot see what vaccine you have in your inventory, we are likely not going to send you more.”
Delicath stressed the new policy was not designed to be punitive but to facilitate quickly getting doses out to residents.
He urged providers having trouble reporting either vaccines received or administered to reach out to the state, “because not reporting is simply not an option.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says vaccinators should report data within 24 hours after a dose is administered, and Missouri’s standing order for Pifzer and Moderna says providers should enter data into the state’s system within 24 to 48 hours.
State officials have cited a backlog in reporting as a factor contributing to the state’s seemingly low number of doses administered.