Stephens College has achieved a 91% COVID-19 vaccination rate among employees and students, while continuing to mandate masks in classrooms and communal areas.
The statistic is based on campus vaccination records and self-reported data.
"Thanks to strong leadership, consistent messaging, well organized public health measures and our collective commitment to immunization, we are successfully navigating the academic year," Stephens College President Dianne Lynch said in a news release.
In Missouri, 49.7% of people have completed vaccination. In Boone County, that number is 52.6%.
MU spokesperson Christian Basi said MU collects voluntary COVID-19 vaccination information and does not require students to disclose their vaccination status.
"Our goal is to have everyone vaccinated," Basi said.
Sam Fleury, senior director of strategic communications at Columbia College, said Columbia College required students to provide a negative COVID-19 test or proof of vaccination, but he was unable to provide official vaccination rate numbers at the time of the interview.
According to the news release, Stephens College requires weekly negative tests from unvaccinated students and employees, and it plans to continue its current COVID-19 protocols until the end of the semester.