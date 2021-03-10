MU Health Care's new vaccination scheduling links are available Wednesday on its website. The week of March 15 includes two first-dose vaccination appointment options, one for Friday and one for Sunday.
MU Health Care announced Monday it would begin posting scheduling links for vaccination appointments on its website instead of sending invitations to eligible people who filled out its online vaccination survey.
This change was due to the decreasing number of eligible people filling out its survey. The new links allow people to answer qualifying questions and schedule an appointment all in one place.