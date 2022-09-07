All available appointment times for the vaccine clinics hosted by Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services for the COVID-19 bivalent booster dose are no longer open.
Two additional clinics were added for Sept. 12 and 19 due to high demand, according to a tweet from the Health Department Wednesday afternoon.
The Health Department announced in a news release Wednesday that all the Saturday clinic appointments had been booked. The Monday clinics were also announced in the release, but all slots filled within an hour.
This comes one day after the Health Department announced they had updated boosters available for those aged 12 and up for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine and aged 18 and older for the Moderna vaccine.
Regarding the high demand for doses, Trina Teacutter, a nursing supervisor for the Health Department , said in an interview they were definitely expecting a demand for the updated booster.
Teacutter said that the 900 doses were “the maximum that we were allowed to order the first go around.”
“We will be ordering additional doses as well,” Teacutter said.
She also said they expect to get more doses a week after they order their next batch and there aren’t any current plans to put in additional clinics, due to staffing availability.
"We're doing everything that we can to get as many appointment slots available and get as many people vaccinated as quickly as possible," Teacutter said.