If every part of the three-stage process goes well, a COVID-19 vaccine could be approved within 18 months. If events fall in line in a nearly miraculous way, a vaccine could be ready for manufacture even sooner — within 12 months.
“But that would have to be an unprecedented situation in which everything lines up well,” said Kathleen Neuzil, director of the Center for Vaccine Development and Global Health at the University of Maryland School of Medicine.
Neuzil and Wilbur Chen, an adult infectious disease expert at the Center, spoke to journalists Friday about the realistic prospects of a COVID-19 vaccine via a webinar sponsored by the National Press Foundation.
Neuzil said two clinical trials of a vaccine are underway, one in the U.S. and at least one in China. Meanwhile, nine vaccine and treatment evaluation units across the U.S. are poised to test vaccines and expand capacity when the moment arrives, Neuzil said.
It’s not just a national effort, she and Chen emphasized. It’s a collaborative, global push. Neuzil noted that China made the genetic sequence of the virus available to other researchers and developers.
“The problem is global and, really, the solution is going to take global cooperation,” she said.
According to Johns Hopkins University data, there are now more than a million reported cases of COVID-19 in the world and 58,000 deaths attributed to the disease. In Missouri, an estimated 2,113 people have been infected and 19 have died.
Vaccines: a three-part process
It was possible to begin clinical trials of the vaccine quickly because it’s modeled on other vaccines for influenza and the Zika virus, using the same manufacturing technology while substituting the genetic code for the novel coronavirus, Chen said.
Vaccines usually require 10 to 15 years from development to availability to the general public. But that length of time has more to do with the business model for vaccine development than the actual science involved. Usually, vaccine development starts, stops and resumes with investment. In the case of a global pandemic like the one now threatening human health in 206 countries, territories and other areas worldwide, investment happens more quickly and involves more uncertainty.
Chen and Neuzil described the three stages of vaccine development:
In the first phase, the vaccine is tested on 50-100 healthy adults ages 18 to 55 to note any adverse reactions. Via diaries, test subjects are asked to record any reactions they have and to measure redness or swelling daily at the injection site.
In the second phase, the vaccine is tested on a much larger group of people, continuing the same level of observation of reactions to the vaccine. Immune response is also evaluated.
In the third phase, the safety of the vaccine continues to be assessed while increasing the sample size and looking at rarer reactions. Subjects’ blood is drawn to look at antibodies and evaluate the immune response the body mounts in response to the vaccine, Neuzil said.
Under ordinary circumstances, the first two phases can take up to six months and the third as long as several years, Chen said. But in the interest of saving lives during the pandemic, the development process can be truncated, with stages overlapping, Neuzil said.
And yet safety cannot and will not be compromised, she said. “There’s never any compromise on safety and the processes that we use for vaccine development,” Neuzil said, noting that the vaccine in clinical trials in the U.S. was subjected to FDA and ethical review as always.
The likelihood that the vaccine in trials now in the U.S. will succeed is 5% to 10%, Neuzil estimated. That’s why it's so important at this phase of pandemic for many different kinds of formulations to be developed and in trials.
“We can’t count on a single vaccine,” she said. “We want a lot of shots on goal right now so that we might score with one of these.”