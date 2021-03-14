Vaccine rollout raises pointed ethical questions

The emails and texts started coming in almost as soon as the rollout began in mid-December: People were “queue-jumping” to get the COVID-19 vaccine, and other people were outraged about it.
What about that group of massage therapists who had been vaccinated as healthcare providers? They weren’t in the Phase 1A health care tier, even if they have a lot of physical contact with people.
What about the hospital administrators who were eligible but never have patient contact?
These are some of the questions and complaints that have come in from Missourian readers in the three months since the vaccine became available. Many seemed to be wrestling with the fundamental question of whether people who found an opportunity to get vaccinated and considered themselves eligible, whether they officially were or not, should have done it.
On March 1, 10% of the U.S. population had been vaccinated, according to CDC data. In Missouri, 17.5% of the population had initiated vaccination as of Thursday. In Boone County, 22.1% of the population had initiated vaccination and thousands more were scheduled to receive shots in the next week.
On this large a scale, the rollout of any vaccine was bound to create a lot of gray areas for decision-making. Because the system gives people’s honesty the benefit of the doubt, it has been very easy to “cut” in line to get the vaccine.
In Missouri specifically, a mismatch between vaccine supply and demand has sparked complaints about inequities and inefficiency. News stories have reported doses left over at clinics and events and the scramble — sometimes in vain — not to waste them. Some of the mismatch has been blamed on lack of access to transportation and Missouri’s high vaccine hesitancy rates, especially in rural areas. A study published by the Missouri Hospital Association in January found that around 40% of surveyed Missourians said they were “not likely” to get the vaccine.
The herd immunity threshold is different for every disease, but COVID-19’s has been estimated at around 60-70% by various epidemiologists. That means this share of the population must be vaccinated or otherwise immune in order to keep the virus from spreading.
The general consensus is that while it is unethical to “cut the line” or receive a vaccine that could have gone to an eligible person, doses that would otherwise have gone to waste are a different story.
Dr. Laura Morris, associate professor of Family and Community Medicine and co-chair of the MU Health Care COVID-19 vaccine committee, looks at it this way: “If the dose is going to waste, I think it’s 100% okay for someone to get the vaccine because getting a vaccine not only helps the person who receives it, it also helps the community. You’re able to protect folks around you as well.”
She emphasized how unusual the COVID-19 vaccine situation is compared to others. Pfizer doses especially, with their 5-day shelf life after thawing, can change the circumstances.
“We’ve kind of created a situation where those doses are sort of precious, and we absolutely should not waste them,” Morris said. “I think that preventing wastage of the vaccine outweighs maybe a little bit (the ethical issue) of someone who wouldn’t otherwise be eligible” to receive a vaccine before their official number is up.
MU Health Care specifically keeps a standby list of eligible patients who do not have vaccine appointments, Morris pointed out. If a person misses their appointment or needs to reschedule, the first person on the standby list is alerted. That negates the need for making ethical decisions at the end of the day, she said.
It also helped the health care system “not further any health disparities with that sort of privilege of knowing a doctor or a nurse or something like that, or being a friend of a pharmacist, and that gets you in the door quicker,” she said. “We wanted to make sure we could work around that.”
Disparities in the COVID-19 pandemic have been glaring, not just since the vaccine was released. The COVID Tracking Project’s racial data tracker shows that Black people account for about 15% of the COVID-19 deaths for which race is known, despite only making up about 12% of the population.
On top of that, Black Missourians have only received 6% of the state’s vaccine doses so far.
MU Health Care has yet to waste a single dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, Morris said.
Dr. Lea Brandt, director of MU’s Center for Health Ethics, has analyzed the gray area within an ethical framework. To her, models and policies — like the tier list — needed to be established early for transparency reasons. For the vaccine rollout to be as orderly as possible, a system to which we could adhere was crucial.
However, Brandt said, “in atypical situations that fall outside of the normal application of the model developed,” or situations that the tier list doesn’t address, “critical thinking guided by ethical principles, common sense and maximizing best outcomes should guide decision making.”
Essentially, for guidance in these situations, we should use logic and critical thinking to deduce what the most ethical choice is and what will create the best possible outcome.
“For example, if a vaccine will go to waste if not administered to an available person regardless of tier, then the benefit of providing that vaccine dose justifies deviating from the protocol,” Brandt said.
Morris and Brandt agreed that receiving a vaccine in this situation is justified only if an ineligible person is not taking away an eligible person’s dose. “I don’t think people should intentionally jump the line,” Morris said. “I want to be really careful how I present that because I definitely don’t think it’s okay to present yourself in a way that is dishonest in order to receive a vaccine sooner.”
So, from an ethical and hypothetical standpoint — because we don’t know if it actually happened — it wouldn’t be right for a massage therapist to get a COVID-19 vaccine if the current tier did not include them. Doing so would be dishonest and was a deviation from the policies in place that give our society transparency and order.
Still, there’s a gray area. The job is high-contact, and some would consider it an essential service. Massage therapy is often covered by people’s health insurance.
While we can’t tease out anything concrete about the cost-to-benefit ratio, we can understand that the benefit existed. And because the tier list’s requirements don’t address everything and everyone, it’s difficult to limit that type of behavior.
“We’re definitely not checking people’s health records, requiring orders or documentation, because that’s going to slow the process down. And right now the priority is vaccinating as many people as we can,” Morris said. “We want folks to pay attention to the guidance set out by the state. That’s what we’re trying to follow.”
Many Missourians could feel overlooked or otherwise snubbed by the rollout plan’s parameters. Higher education faculty and staff, for example, may feel as though their place in the second-to-last group (Phase 2) is unfairly late, considering the number of people they come into contact with daily. Those with certain health conditions are also left to wonder why their ailment wasn’t included, even though it may make COVID-19 more dangerous for them.
That’s why the state left “wiggle room” for providers, Morris said. Physicians and medical providers can recommend patients for vaccinations if they consider them high risk.
“I think people are not maybe the greatest at estimating their own risk. I think they often underestimate their risk, actually,” Morris said. “If that doctor or healthcare provider recommends that (the patients) get vaccinated, I think that is certainly ethical, and I think it’s actually allowed within the structure that our state has set up.”
The Columbia/Boone County Department of Health and Human Services has an ethics committee that examines the agency’s work. Public Information Specialist Sara Humm said they most recently discussed groups that need to be prioritized for outreach clinics.
The agency is also working to educate Boone County residents “so they can make the decision for themselves if they want to get the vaccine or not.” This includes an advertising campaign as well as community forums, both of which prioritize underserved groups, such as the Black and Spanish-speaking populations.
Brandt stated that during the pandemic, prioritizing certain populations is ethical as long as care is taken to avoid discrimination. “The decisions are made based on an overarching utility argument to maximize benefit for all, not to give preferential treatment to any specific group.”
Looking at the rollout through this lens, the phase and tier list makes more sense. The groups listed in the tiers prioritize people who will protect the population most once they’re vaccinated.
As much friction as there is between citizens and their governments over the rollout, both experts highlighted the role of personal ethics where vaccines are concerned.
“I had a patient the other day, she’s almost 70. And her mom is 90. And she said, ‘Well, I’m not gonna get a shot until my mom gets one,’” Morris said. “And so, (there are) personal decisions about the ethics of deciding whether or not (someone feels) worthy of the shot.”
She hopes these internal conflicts will be solved once the supply grows, as it has in recent weeks. Scarcity has raised the stakes. That means “people have to make individual moral decisions that really we should be making for them on policy-based levels.”
Brandt feels similarly, saying health care providers need to maintain the public’s trust if they want the public to abide by the measures in place. “It must be made clear that all individuals are ‘worthy’ of the vaccine, but when demand exceeds availability, it is best to make policy determinations based on promoting the greatest good for the greatest number,” she said.
So, while the rollout has created some gray areas, these are temporary: Once the overall goal is met, the specifics will matter much less. As the country and state both strive for herd immunity, the effects of vaccination on people and communities are beneficial. While it is wrong that some people are getting vaccinated out of turn, what really matters is that enough people are vaccinated eventually.
Or as Morris put it: “Every vaccine in arm is a win.”