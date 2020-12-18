Just as the cavalry appeared to finally arrive this week in the forms of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine rollout and the Friday authorization of the Moderna vaccine, it appears relief may come more slowly than anticipated.
Missouri will see a sharp drop-off in shipments of the Pfizer vaccine over at least the next two weeks after receiving its first shipments Wednesday, according to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. Several other states reported similar reductions in doses, including Florida, Illinois, Iowa, Maine and Washington.
The reductions reportedly stem from corrections to inaccurate projections of vaccine deliveries provided by Tiberius, the online tracking system that states have been using to coordinate vaccine shipments with the federal government. As a result of the error, states will now receive considerably fewer doses of the vaccine than they were originally planning for.
Health Department Director Randall Williams said during a news conference Wednesday that Missouri was expecting up to a 30% reduction in weekly vaccine shipments. The state was originally projected to receive about 52,000 doses of the Pfizer vaccine each week, but may now get roughly 36,000.
Health Department spokesperson Lisa Cox wrote in an email Friday that the department is “working with our federal partners to better understand the adjustments and to adapt our planning to changes.”
Pfizer issued a statement Thursday that sparked additional confusion as to the cause of the reductions.
“We have millions more doses sitting in our warehouse but, as of now, we have not received any shipment instructions for additional doses,” the statement read.
The federal government, which is currently in negotiations with Pfizer to order more than 50 million additional doses of its vaccine in 2021, has yet to provide a clear public explanation reconciling the pharmaceutical company’s assertion with the drop-off in shipments.
As for the implications for Missouri and Boone County, the most direct impact will be how quickly the state can fully vaccinate its highest-priority group: patient-facing health care workers and residents and staff at long-term health care facilities.
According to Scott Clardy, assistant director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, “not as many of the priority groups are going to get the vaccine as quickly as we’d hoped for.”
He explained that to his knowledge, the reduction in the total number of weekly vaccine shipments will have no bearing on how they are allotted proportionally to the state or Boone County.
Clardy added that the news of fewer vaccines hasn't presented the same planning challenges to the county as it has the state because counties have little discretion over distribution of the vaccines within the state at this stage.
At this point, Clardy said the Columbia/Boone County Health Department's focus has been on tallying independent physicians and health care providers within the county who aren’t associated with larger health systems like the Boone Hospital Center or MU Health Care. This will ensure they are signed up with the state to get vaccines as soon as they’re available, he said.
Clardy said that, in light of the Pfizer vaccine’s scaled-back rollout, as well as the Moderna vaccine's approval, patience will be key.
“it’s concerning, but all it means is that it’s going to take longer to get everybody vaccinated,” he said. “We’re still way better off than we were two weeks ago when we didn’t have the vaccine.”