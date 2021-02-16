Truman Veterans’ Hospital will hold a walk-in COVID-19 vaccination clinic for veterans Wednesday. 

The hospital is at 800 Hospital Drive. Veterans of any age who are eligible for VA health care can receive their shots from from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Vaccinations will continue until the complete supply is used up. Due to the limited number of vaccines, veterans are encouraged to call 573-814-6000, extension 54300, and reserve a time spot.

VA health care eligibility can be verified by phone at 573-814-6535.

