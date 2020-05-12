In a virtual commencement this weekend, MU will honor 6,013 students as they receive over 6,500 degrees.
Some students earning multiple degrees account for the difference in these numbers, MU noted in a news release.
According to the release, 4,595 of the degrees are bachelor's degrees and 1,200 are master's degrees. The remaining degrees include:
- 366 doctorates.
- 114 veterinary medicine degrees.
- 104 medical degrees.
- 81 law degrees.
- 66 education specialist degrees.
Over 800 of the soon-to-be graduates are online students, hailing from 44 states and 6 countries and with ages from 21–70, the release said.
Last month, MU announced in-person spring commencements ceremonies would be rescheduled and virtual ceremonies would be held in the meantime. A 24-hour virtual celebration is scheduled from 2 p.m. Friday to 2 p.m. Saturday.
The celebration will start with video remarks from campus leaders Friday, the release said. Schools and colleges then will post videos and messages on social media, with departments and programs to follow.
After this, a "social media blitz" will take place from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, the release said. During this time, virtual events will be held by some campus units and the MU community is asked to share congratulatory posts.
The celebration will wrap up with a "closing moment" at 2 p.m. Saturday. More details of the schedule will be posted on the virtual celebration website.