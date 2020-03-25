10 William Woods students test positive
The Fulton City Council passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday night formalizing emergency measures already in place. The ordinance also gives the mayor the ability to "enact certain other measures in a time of civil emergency."
This comes after confirmation that at least 10 students at William Woods University in Fulton tested positive for COVID-19. The university recently announced classes would be taught online for the rest of the semester and canceled commencement ceremonies.
Lincoln University closed through April 12
Lincoln University in Jefferson City announced Tuesday in a news release it will be closed through April 12. The campus will be open only to essential employees until then, including those working in residential life, facilities, the campus library and at the Lincoln University Police Department. Other employees are being asked to work remotely.
Students will be taught online through the rest of the semester.
Court extends suspension
The Missouri Supreme Court on Sunday extended suspension of most in-person proceedings through April 17 and recommended circuit courts do the same.
Earlier this month, the Supreme Court suspended all in-person proceedings through April 3 and granted presiding judges of circuit and appellate courts the ability to decide what exceptions applied.
After that announcement, the 13th Circuit Court for Boone County reduced the number of cases it will hear for the rest of March and April.
Randolph County orders 'stay at home'
The Randolph County Commission and Health Director issued a stay-at-home order for all county residents. Like Boone County to its south, the order took effect at 8 a.m. Wednesday and will remain in place until April 24.