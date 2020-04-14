The nonprofit Voluntary Action Center on Tuesday updated its appeal for donations of critical needs during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Priority needs for the center's clients include toilet paper, hand sanitizer, disinfectant wipes or spray, canned soup, canned meals (such as ravioli, chili or spaghetti), canned fruit, vegetables, crackers (in long sleeves), granola bars (those with protein are preferred), pasta, pasta sauce and diapers and Pull-Ups, according to the organization's news release.
Other needs include personal hygiene items, cleaning products, baby food and medical products. A full list of goods needed now can be found on VAC's website.
VAC also encourages financial donations to support its mission via vacmo.org/donations/. Proceeds from all donations stay in Boone County, according to the organization's website.
VAC services have been by appointment only since March, with curbside pickup, according to VAC's website.
Essential services being provided now, according to the release, include household/hygiene packs, gas for medical visits and employment, uniforms for work, medical and dental co-pays and assistance with acquiring Missouri birth certificates and photo IDs.