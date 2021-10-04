Walk-in COVID-19 testing is now available through MU Health Care at its site on Broadway.
Testing is available from 8 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. or until all time slots are filled Monday through Friday and is free with or without insurance.
Testing at MU Health Care's primary location, located at 2003 W. Broadway in Suite 100, is for those who have been exposed to COVID-19, are symptomatic or need a test to travel. Those getting tested need to wear a mask and should bring proof of insurance, but insurance is not necessary to get tested.
Results are available within 48 hours through MU Health Care's patient portal.
This announcement comes as Boone County is reporting a decline in COVID-19 cases, as previously reported by the Missourian.