The Health Department will hold a COVID-19 vaccination clinic next Monday and Tuesday at the Columbia Mall on Bernadette Drive, according to a news release Wednesday from Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services.
The clinic is in the mall's center hallway, across from Bath & Body Works, and runs from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. both days. This event is held in partnership with Missouri National Guard and the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services.
Scheduling an appointment requires preregistration through the state’s vaccine navigator website or over the phone at 877-435-8411. While appointments are encouraged, walk-ins will also be available on a first-come, first-served basis both days. One thousand appointments will be available each day of the clinic, and anyone age 16 or older is eligible for a shot.
The two-dose Pfizer vaccine will be given at this vaccination clinic. For more information about this vaccine, visit Pfizer's official website.
Those who receive their first dose at the clinic should return at the same time May 10 or May 11 for their second dose.
Cooper County will hold a walk-in vaccine clinic from 9-11 a.m. Thursday at Rolling Hills park in Boonville. The clinic will be open to anyone and first come, first served until all 300 doses are used. It will also use the two-dose Pfizer vaccine, meaning a second clinic will be held May 6 at the same time and location.