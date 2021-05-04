Walmart, Sam's Club and Gerbes will begin offering COVID-19 immunizations on a walk-in basis, according to Tuesday news releases.
Gerbes, which has six locations in central Missouri, no longer requires people to schedule an appointment. The store will offer Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, which will vary by location.
The news release advised readers to visit the Baker's Plus website's vaccine page to check appointment availability or get more information about available vaccine types.
Walmart and Sam's Club will also be offering walk-ins at a total of 156 pharmacies in Missouri, which are open seven days a week. The pharmacies will be administering Johnson & Johnson, Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.
People are not required to be members of Sam's Club in order to receive a vaccine there. Both companies are also strongly encouraging, but not mandating, their employees to get vaccinated. They are also implementing policies to make this process easier, such as providing two hours paid time to get a vaccination, which can be anywhere, not just their place of employment.