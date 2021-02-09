Walmart will join the rush to vaccinate the population Friday at four locations in Columbia, along with many more in Missouri and the United States.
As part of the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, 102 Missouri pharmacies at Walmarts, Sam's Clubs and Health Marts will receive vaccine doses as part of an effort to increase access. These pharmacies are scheduled to receive 18,000 doses per week, according to a news release from the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services. These are separate from the state's allotment.
Though the program and retailer are national, eligibility will follow state guidelines. The state is currently vaccinating people in Phase 1A and Phase 1B, Tiers 1 and 2.
Walmarts and Sam's Clubs in 22 states will receive federal vaccine allocations as well this week, according to a news release from Walmart.
Walmart pharmacies on West Broadway, Conley Road and Grindstone Parkway will provide vaccines. Sam's Club on Conley Road will also have vaccines available.
People will be able to sign up for appointments at walmart.com/covidvaccine and SamsClub.com/covid.