“NOW HIRING” screams out a crisp neon yellow sign at Domino’s, located at University Ave and Ninth Street. Farther down the road, Shakespeare’s Pizza lists “cool nicknames, free pizza, cash tips and a flexible schedule” as reasons to work there on their faded “We are hiring” sign, while Hot Box invites you to “come make that dough with us.”
No longer fresh and pristine, these sun-kissed signs show that Columbia is — and has been — short on workers.
A year after pandemic restrictions devastated the restaurant industry in Columbia, those same businesses are facing a new problem with reopening. Staffing issues and a national labor shortage in the industry have limited the hours businesses can stay open, even as the city lifts its restrictions.
Changing seasons
From February 2021 to March 2021 there was an increase of 300 people hired in Columbia, according to the Missouri Economic Research and Information Center.
Despite this spike, Matt Jenne, owner of Addison's and Sophia's, said his restaurants have faced unwanted changes.
“Due to the labor shortage, for the next several weeks we will be closing down one day a week, Mondays, at all three locations to address the staffing shortage,” Jenne said.
The owner said he heard similar complaints from fellow business owners; it wasn’t a situation unique to him. Customers tired of being stuck at home are returning to the restaurants in droves, leaving previously understaffed restaurants struggling to hire enough staff to keep up.
“Two to three months ago we were short-staffed but it was appropriate for the business level,” Jenne said. “Now the business is coming back but the staff isn’t.”
Gunter Hans, a beer garden Euro-style pub downtown, successfully hired seven new employees in the last two months to combat the rush that comes with warmer weather, according to Tim O’Sullivan, a Gunter Hans bartender of three years.
"Over winter we got caught in a lull when students were gone," he said. "Once spring comes around, the patio opens up, our space doubles. All of a sudden, it warmed up and we weren’t prepared for the rush."
The problem is two-fold, as both workers in the industry decline and business booms. O’Sullivan said it's been a relief to not have that problem.
The culmination of mental fatigue from isolation, caution about catching the virus and fear of starting a new venture held people back from looking for a job, he said. O’Sullivan said Columbia's situation isn't a numbers issue, it's a people issue, but he is hopeful.
"I feel the worst is over. Restrictions are being lifted, the vaccine is rolling out," he said. "...People are ready to go get a drink at the bar.”
Vaccinations
As more than 2,010,000 people in Missouri have initiated vaccination and 25% of Boone County residents are fully vaccinated, many people feel safe enough to eat out once more. Yet employees weren’t eligible for vaccinations themselves until March 29, 2021.
That date falls after city orders were lifted and restaurants and bars were back open to full capacity. In fact, only 6.8% of Missourians in the 15-24 age group and 15% in the 25-34 age group are fully vaccinated, despite this demographic making up the majority of the industry’s employees.
Flyover Columbia, a dinner spot that serves small plates with "Midwestern flare," is taking a hands-on approach when it comes to COVID-19 vaccines. The restaurant, which is now operating at limited capacity, has organized vaccinations for its team and will be closed on Monday after all staff have received the second dose, according to the restaurant's voicemail.
G and D steakhouse, an American, Greek eatery in West Columbia, has allowed its nearly 20 team members to get the vaccine on their own, server Josie Martin said. Martin, who has worked at G and D for more than five years, said most of the staff are vaccinated.
"We've been pretty blessed during the COVID season. We are doing pretty well now," she said. "We haven't lost any staff during all of this. I mean, the cooks have been here for 25 years."
But for many Columbia eateries, employees in high school and college, who aren't even 25-years-old, are necessary to stay afloat.
Competition arises
After it became clear that the pandemic would be a long-term problem, many employees abandoned the restaurant industry. The closure of restaurants and bars, along with reduced hours, misplaced the employees. These employees then found new jobs, often in different careers.
Other careers offered work-from-home options, health benefits, sick days and hours and business that were unaffected by city curfews. This appealed to service workers who had long gone without. The pandemic has made health care and sick days a greater priority to those in the workforce, driving residents to leave the industry at long last.
Some owners have decided to act on that and now offer increased benefits to appeal to more workers.
“We are in a competitive environment with a lot of businesses hiring,” Jenne said. “So, we had to offer benefits that weren’t an option a few years ago to become more appealing.”
He hopes offering “things outside the box” and going “a little above and beyond” will attract more employees.
Some of those options include offering full-time employees a benefit package that includes health care, dental, vision and vet care, which isn’t normally offered in the industry.
The pandemic exacerbates existing issues. The labor shortage isn’t a new problem according to Jenne, who said Columbia’s low unemployment rate means there are often more jobs available than people in the workforce.
“It’s wonderful that our unemployment rate is low,” said Jenne. “But it makes it hard to find good workers. Whatever your favorite restaurant is, you should go ask them because they’re probably hiring."