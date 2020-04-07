City officials this week closed the west side of Cosmo Park to vehicular traffic to allow for added park space for pedestrians and those on bicycles and skates.
The area affected by the closure includes tennis courts, park shelters and Steinberg Playground, which are all temporarily closed, according to a city news release. The park is located at 1615 Business Loop 70.
Park patrons will be able to access the skate park, Bear Creek Trail and Rhett’s Run on the north side of the park, the release noted.
Parking lots and park roads in the closed area of Cosmo Park are now open for walking, running, skating and cycling. In addition, the Cosmo Park Fitness Trail will be open to pedestrians for one-way traffic only — meaning park patrons are asked to walk in a clockwise direction to allow for appropriate social distancing, according to the city news release.
Anyone engaging in outdoor exercise activities must follow the required guidelines of keeping a distance of at least 6 feet with other people at all times, the release noted.