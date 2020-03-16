The COVID-19 crisis has heightened fears. But precautions and a realistic assessment of personal risk can go a long way toward peace of mind.
Dr. Hariharan Regunath, an MU Health Care infectious disease expert, said Columbia residents shouldn’t give in to fear.
“I don’t think they need to have any panic at this point,” he said. “Right now, we don’t have any documented community transmission and ... we have not encountered a single positive case in Boone County yet.”
Regunath said that Columbia residents who are not traveling and have not been in contact with a known positive case of the virus do not have to be worried at this point.
Store shelves in Columbia have been out of toilet paper, sanitation products and cold and flu products, but Regunath says there’s no need for the general public to be buying up those kinds of supplies.
“They are overreacting to the crisis situation,” he said.
Regunath said that stocking up on groceries right now is not going to help since the COVID-19 risk will continue for the next few weeks or months.
“Acting upon and getting prepared is just wasteful of resources, so I wouldn’t suggest that at this time,” he said.
Right now, with the flu afoot in Boone County, social distancing and staying out of crowds is just a good idea — and good practice for when COVID-19 has affected greater numbers of people.
“If we are in a high-risk situation, those measures might be very efficient,” he said.
Two kinds of risk
Most people who are infected with the virus have a mild case and will recover, according to the World Health Organization.
There are two ways to look at the risk, Dr. Nancy Messonnier, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Immunization and Respiratory Diseases, said in a press briefing posted on the CDC’s website Tuesday.
“There is risk of being exposed and getting sick from this virus, and there is risk of getting very sick or dying from illness with this virus,” she said.
The risk of contracting the virus and the risk of becoming critically ill are not the same across all groups.
Age and having an underlying medical condition play a fundamental role in individual risk.
Those at high risk of serious illness and death are people 80 and older or those with serious chronic underlying health conditions such as diabetes, heart disease or lung disease, according to Messonnier.
People who are at the most risk are those who are both older and have an underlying health condition.
The younger you are, the less risk you have of getting seriously ill, and for children, the risk of becoming seriously ill with the disease is much lower.
A WHO-China Joint Mission report on the coronavirus gathered data from Feb. 16 to 24 and found that only about 2.4% of the total reported cases were under age 19.
“This seems to be a disease that affects adults and most seriously, older adults,” Messonnier said. “Starting at age 60, there is an increasing risk of disease and the risk increases with age.”
Messonnier said that as the outbreak continues, many Americans will be exposed to the virus this year or within the next year.
“Based on what we know about this virus, we do not expect most people to develop serious illness,” she said.
The symptoms of COVID-19 are very similar to the flu, and a common concern is that some of those infected are asymptomatic, meaning that they show no symptoms.
Asymptomatic transmission does not seem to contribute significantly to transmission, and exhibiting no symptoms but being infected is “relatively rare,” though the nature of transmission is not fully known, according to the WHO report.
The report found that among the 55,924 laboratory-confirmed cases in the study, the typical signs and symptoms include:
- Fever (87.9% of cases).
- Dry cough (67.7% of cases).
- Fatigue (38.1% of cases).
- Coughing up phlegm (33.4% of cases).
- Shortness of breath (18.6% of cases).
Messonnier recommended that people who are at higher risk should prepare for the possibility that they may need to stay close to home by having extra groceries and any necessary medications or prescriptions.
But this is not the time to be clearing the shelves, nor is it the time for average Americans to be getting masks.
“I really want to focus on the United States and the families at highest risk,” Messonnier said, “because in the setting where it’s really clear that it is older Americans who are at the highest risk right now, we want to make sure that they’re taking every precaution to prepare themselves.”
The CDC recommends taking steps to protect yourself such as:
- Washing your hands for at least 20 seconds, especially after being in public spaces.
- Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth.
- Cleaning and disinfecting frequently touched surfaces daily.