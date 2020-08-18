White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Deborah Birx says all Missourians need to wear masks and practice social distancing.
“It doesn’t matter if you’re a Democrat or Republican,” Birx said during a stop Tuesday in Jefferson City, “you need to wear a mask and socially distance. You need to not have parties in your backyard and in your living room. We need to stop the spread of this virus.”
Her comments came after she met with state leaders — including Gov. Mike Parson — to discuss Missouri’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Parson has said he would not implement a statewide mask mandate due to the differences between the state’s rural and urban populations. However, he said Tuesday that he supports local mask mandates, like Columbia’s, in communities where there are high positivity rates.
Still, Parson echoed Birx’s admonition.
“Just because masks aren’t mandated everywhere does not mean you shouldn’t wear one,” he said, “especially if you can’t social distance.”
Birx wore a mask throughout the news conference. Parson, as is his usual practice, wore a mask entering the event but took it off to speak.
During their meeting, Birx pointed to Texas’s mask ordinance as an example of what a state with high-risk cities and less affected rural areas has done. In Texas, residents of any county with at least 20 positive cases of COVID-19 must wear a mask in public.
Parson said he thought the model was a good idea because he couldn’t base his decisions for the entire state on what is happening in St. Louis and Kansas City.
Missouri’s cases of COVID-19 have climbed since Parson reopened the state’s economy in June, a move that was criticized by some. However, Birx said that all state and local leaders she has spoken with have put their citizens first.
Birx spent two days traveling around the state to understand how Missourians are living during the pandemic. The stop in Missouri was part of a larger trip throughout the country’s southern states to improve mitigation against the coronavirus and see how the federal government could offer help.
Birx also praised the comprehensive COVID-19 testing Missouri has done in long-term care facilities, where the virus has spread quickly.
The method was suggested to Missouri officials by Birx in May and involves testing every staff member and patient within a facility that reports at least one positive coronavirus case.
The state has conducted more than 115,000 tests using the box-in strategy in long-term care facilities since its implementation, according to a news release.
As Missouri’s positive cases continue to increase, Randall Williams, the director of the Department of Health and Senior Services, said that the state needs to begin testing younger Missourians.
According to the state’s COVID-19 dashboard, over 15,000 of Missouri’s 68,623 COVID-19 cases were people aged 20 to 30 years old, as of Monday.
Williams also wore a mask at the news conference.
“We really want young people to get tested,” Williams said. “If you’ve been in a situation or you know of a situation, think of those around you and please get tested.”