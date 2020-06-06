It’s quiet at the Missouri Athletics Training Complex.
For a little over a month now, the building has been sparsely populated, as most athletic department staff members are working from home. The small contingent of employees who are on site joins around 70 student-athletes — who are either undergoing physical therapy or picking up meals — as the few who have been inside the MATC in the last few months. And all who enter go through the same, makeshift procedure:
Head to the fold-in table at the center of the main foyer.
Give your name and get your temperature checked, by forehead.
If all’s well, get a green dot sticker on your shirt and a wristband that reads “Athletic Dept. EVENT PERSONNEL NONTRANSFERABLE.”
It’s a standard policy for most collegiate athletic departments in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. However, those procedures may soon be tweaked, as the NCAA’s vote in late May to allow student-athletes in football and men’s and women’s basketball to begin voluntary workouts is slowly repopulating college sports facilities across the country, including at Missouri.
As the Tigers start workouts again Monday, the concern and uncertainty of the pandemic is prevalent, especially in college sports. Since June 1, six different Division I programs have already reported positive cases of COVID-19 as players returned this week, including SEC member schools Alabama and Mississippi.
That is a prospect Missouri is doing its best to avoid.
“I think that when a decision is made, especially at the university level, where you’re talking about bringing people from one community into another, I think it just needs to be approached in a really thoughtful way, as far as, ‘OK, let’s really watch closely for symptoms. Let’s really make sure that we’re not bringing someone back who should be in quarantine, who has a recent exposure, or a potential recent exposure. Let’s make really sure that we are respecting disinfection policies and physical distancing policies,’ Dr. Ashley Millham, medical director of Columbia Public Health and Human Services, said.
“And I think with where we’re at in mid-Missouri, I don’t think that’s inappropriate to consider bringing some groups back if it’s done in a really thoughtful way.”
Rex Sharp is one of the few who has been working from the MATC, and it’s clear the pandemic has had an effect on his work load. The associate athletic director of sports medicine used to see around 300 student-athletes a week for physical therapy. This past week, he’d only seen 14 by Thursday.
Instead, as a member of the athletic department’s repopulation committee, Sharp is spending most of his time on calls (both phone and Zoom) and helping draft documents. The committee, chaired by deputy athletic director and CFO Tim Hickman, has been meeting bi-weekly (over Zoom, of course), “looking at, examining, putting together a plan,” Sharp said, to re-populate facilities with student athletes and staff. It’s been doing so for about the last month.
“The first (plan) was easy,” Sharp said. “It’s ‘OK well, we’re going to take our lead from the NCAA, the SEC, the local, state and federal guidelines of repopulating,’ which, of course, we’ve got to, and then the campus.
“So we’re trying to make sure we stay in line with all of those books, all their policies and procedures, timelines, etc.”
Although the first plan might have been “easy,” it and every plan since has involved loads of coordination.
“The committee has come up with some documents about ‘What if?’ and ‘What are we going to do?’” Sharp said. “It’s been a lot of work for a lot of people. It’s the committee, and a lot of other people, too.”
What does MU’s plan look like?
As of now, Missouri’s plan is similar to a lot of other athletic departments around the country, in that football and men’s and women’s basketball players are currently returning to campus and facilities. The department began testing student-athletes and staff Thursday and will wrap up testing for all three of those sports Sunday.
While MU is complying with several guidelines from all levels of government and the NCAA, its largest points of specificity are its timetable for all sports to return, and how it will conduct voluntary workouts.
The department is allowing different sports back to campus a week at a time at this point, with an emphasis on fall sports first. Volleyball, soccer and cross country athletes will be allowed to return June 15; wrestlers, swimmers, divers and gymnasts will be allowed back June 22. Every remaining sport will be allowed back on July 6. And even as all of those teams will be allowed back on campus on these dates, it isn’t guaranteed that they’ll return as soon as they can.
“We don’t think that coach (Bryan) Blitz is going to want soccer to come back on June 15,” Sharp said. “And that’s cool. And we don’t think cross country is going to want to come back on June 15. They have not historically ever come back (that early), because the work out in the weight room for cross country is not as extensive as the other sports.”
Arguably the most notable change in the new environment is how sports will conduct voluntary weight room and conditioning workouts.
Sure, X’s will be mapped on the floors of all weight rooms to adhere to proper social distancing, but all sports will be split up into “pods,” which constitutes a smaller group of student-athletes who will stay together while in athletic buildings. It’s something Millham said is vital.
“Maintaining ... small stable groups, I think is how the CDC words it, is really important so that if someone has an infection, you’re not taking out 100 people and trying to quarantine and test them all,” she said. “But instead, being able to say, ‘OK, these are really the people that I came into close contact with and these are the people that we need to monitor closely and make sure are well informed.’”
According to Sharp, the football team will be split up into approximately four pods, which is about 24 players per pod. One pod will occupy the Southeast Endone Complex weight room at a time for workouts, and each player will have his own separate weight rack, with enough space to be socially distanced, and be given his own water bottle, towel and mask. It won’t be a requirement, but student-athletes are encouraged to wear masks when they can’t adhere to social distancing.
Those same general principles will apply in each weight room.
Despite the importance of wearing a mask when social-distancing can’t happen, Millham did note how important it is not to forget one thing: breathability.
“If you’ve got someone, whether they have asthma or they have claustrophobia or none of the above but they feel like their breathing is hindered at all from the mask, then the mask is absolutely not worthwhile,” she said. “I don’t see that talked about very much where there’s a lot of places that are praised for mandating masks. And I’m not saying that that’s a bad idea to mandate masks, but I think that we need to remember that we are human beings and there needs to be some compassion in everything that we do, including recognizing that especially whenever someone’s exerting themselves forcefully, there has to be a place that people know that if they’re having any trouble breathing, that they can remove their mask and move themselves six feet away.”
Despite complex planning and the by-the-book precautions the athletic department is taking, a number of decisions will be made as issues arise.
“It’s an incremental process,” Sharp said. “We’re going to do the individual conditioning here and workouts for a while and kind of wait. Some guidelines from the city and county — you know they have guidelines about how many people can gather in a room and, well, we’re not going to violate that, you know. And so we’ve kind of got to wait on those guidelines to be modified a little bit. Those change, too, and we’ll change with them.”
Maintaining social distancing outside of the athletic facilities
It’s a question that used to keep Sharp up at night: How do you make sure staff and student-athletes will maintain social distancing during off-hours?
“I think what we’ve tried to do is educate, well, first of all, us,” Sharp said. “Learn as much as we can, and then educate our student-athletes and staff as much as possible, and also try to practice what we’re telling them to do.”
That means, of course, practicing social distancing, but also practicing good hygiene, as well as having a mask on hand, Sharp said.
“My message and point, and I believe I speak for most everyone in our department if not everyone, is that you protect yourself, you protect your teammates and you protect everybody, the staff, and that that’s really kind of what we’re trying to do here,” he said.
While Missouri is making a point to educate its staff and athletes, some schools are also taking extra steps to emphasize, if not enforce, social distance beyond daily team activities.
South Carolina announced on May 22 that part of its plans for a return to campus will include the football team being separated into “clusters,” much like MU’s “pods” but more strict.
“This helps limit any possible exposure to COVID-19 within the football team,” according to a South Carolina media release. “Workouts, housing accommodations, eating, and socializing activities will be restricted to teammates in a player’s cluster.”
Judy Van Horn, South Carolina’s AD for Internal Operations, told the Missourian that student-athletes will be in their “clusters” from the moment they arrive at South Carolina. However, she admits the cluster system isn’t necessarily foolproof.
According to Van Horn, while most student-athletes live in on-campus housing, the athletic department doesn’t have control in situations where student-athletes aren’t living with other student-athletes, or are living with people outside of their clusters. Van Horn also said it’s a “difficult ask” to request players avoid going out, whether it’s for meals or social activities.
“We’re holding those individuals accountable, and we’re also asking them to, you know, be especially careful the first two weeks,” she said.
South Carolina’s cluster system seems to impose stricter controls than most athletic departments to try to ensure safe social distancing, but communication will be “tremendously important,” Van Horn said.
“And consistency too,” she said. “And sending the message of accountability and checking in. And, you know, if somebody is not abiding, that there is accountability built into the system, too.”
Other important factors
Perhaps the most important element in student-athletes returning to campus is balance.
“We know that from a community health standpoint, that it’s really important for us to limit the spread of the virus,” Millham said. “However, that has to be balanced with a certain number of things that still need to be happening.”
Those could constitute essential services, but could also tie in anything from basic social interaction to recreational activity.
“Sports are kind of this next step of ‘this is an incredibly important part of a lot of youth, adolescent and young adult persons’ lives,’” Millham said. “And we can’t just say ‘OK, that’s important. Let’s just (do) business as usual in regards to sports.’ Like that would not be approaching this smartly, but just shutting it down for the rest of the year and saying ‘no sports all year’ is also not appropriate for a number of reasons.”
That balance also comes into play as new cases are found among returning student-athletes. Millham said that, while new cases in any group of people are concerning, it’s likely that no particular group of individuals will be spared from case flare-ups as society continues to open up.
“And I’m not saying let’s just ignore this and let every be positive,” Millham. “That’s not where we’re at at all. But I think recognizing that this is going to happen, (that) this is going to be something that needs to be addressed on an ongoing basis.
“We need to make sure that we are doing that diligent case investigation and contact tracing for someone who is identified as infectious, (and) quarantine for someone who is known to be exposed. Early testing for someone who has symptoms or an exposure. And so all of these things that we use in every sector of the community to control a pandemic must be utilized at this level too.”
While balance may be key, Millham did preach one seldom-discussed point as well: understanding.
“If someone has an illness, then admitting to having an illness or infection having happened, there cannot be discrimination towards that person no matter how light-hearted that might appear on the surface, and I think that’s a really important piece,” she said.