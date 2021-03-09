If you have ever been confused about making a COVID-19 vaccine appointment, you are not alone. In central Missouri, there are at least 1,500 people who feel the same way.
They're all members of a Facebook group with one mission: to post and share information on vaccination availability for people who need it.
Vaccine rollout in Missouri has drawn criticism for its slow pace and the perceived failure to put leftover doses to good use. So far, only 9% of the state’s population has received the two doses; 16.8% have initiated vaccination. In Boone County, 21.5% of residents have received at least one dose of the vaccine; the number is 15.9% in Callaway County.
Observing the widespread uncertainty and confusion, especially among older people, Pam Hollingsworth, 46, who lives in Callaway, decided she could help. In February 2021, she created the Central Missouri Covid 19 Vaccine InformationFacebook group and began sharing information about available appointments at vaccine clinics.
“My mother is in her 70s. And Facebook is the only (social media) she uses," Hollingsworth said. "So that just made sense.”
As the group’s membership grew, she contacted friends who had time and interest in helping moderate the content. Today, five women oversee the process from a group chat — and some of them have never met in person.
Amy Golub is one of them. A stay-at-home mom from Fulton, she had to go a long way to find the specific vaccine for her teenager with a developmental disability. Her own mother, on the other hand, got the COVID-19 vaccine in a long-term care facility
“I knew that I would be happy but I had no idea how relieved I would be,” Golub said about her experience. “And I started to realize, wow, this is going to be really, really difficult (for other people in the community.)”
So she decided to help when she could. Often, she would just send the relevant link to someone who needed it. Other times, she had to walk elderly people through the entire online process. Once, she had to help a man in his 80s and ended up hearing pretty much his entire life story.
“Then he told me all his friends’ phone numbers and made sure that I would call them and make sure that they were getting appointments,” she said.
Getting the appointments requires volunteers to coordinate and look at many sources simultaneously. The schedules and timelines of facilities that offer vaccines differ. Some have openings at midnight, others require a phone call to make sure the appointment is a go. Often, the women have to scour 15 websites and call several places to secure a slot.
Ginny Chadwick, one of the original members of the group, recalled trying to get one elderly woman an appointment. “It took three people who know the system and know how to make it happen to get one appointment in St. Louis,” she said.
Chadwick, who works in public health and hosts a radio show about COVID-19, said a lot of people eligible for vaccination don't know how to use email. Other technical problems, like unclear instructions or extra small buttons that have to be ticked while registering, are making the process even more complicated.
“There's no centralized place where you can find all the information,” said Golub, who estimates she spends up to six hours a day securing appointments for strangers. She even has a cheat sheet of all the zip codes across Missouri so she can navigate the registration process quickly. And, she points out, she is no expert in geography.
Geography, actually, is complicating things for more practical reasons: People are willing to go to great distances to get vaccinated but are not always able to do so. Some live too far from vaccine clinics or have no means to fill up their gas tank and drive all the way twice for the required two doses.
“It's just frustrating,” Golub said. Every appointment and every new website has its quirks. And she has to figure them out quickly because the appointments are gone in minutes.
Chadwick compared her experience to getting tickets for the much-anticipated True/False Film Fest.
“You have to watch for when those movies open, get your tickets really fast, right?” she said with a laugh. “I became a pro at getting T/F tickets and I thought, ‘OK, I can get vaccine appointments.’”
The group has inspired others to follow suit. To Hollingsworth’s knowledge, there are at least two similar online spaces, for southwest and northeast Missouri. But she never expected her endeavor to become so big.
“But I'm good with it," she said. "Because it’s people helping each other.”
Hollingsworth said a lot of members of the group had been sharing information about pop-up vaccine clinics: “The best thing we can do is be there for each other.”
Golub said she hoped the group wouldn’t be needed for long.
“We are hoping that eventually the supply will be there and people will be able to just pick up the phone and call whatever pharmacy is closest to them and get a scheduled appointment,” she said.
Until that time, the group is operating in full swing. You can join on Facebook and keep an eye on vaccine appointments near you.