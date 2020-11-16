Rising COVID-19 cases and an increase in workplace transmissions were factors that Stephanie Browning told council members Monday night that contributed to extending the public health order to Dec. 8.
Browning, director of the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services Department, officially extended the public health order Friday. It requires restaurants and bars that serve alcohol to close by no later than 10:30 p.m., it also limits 10 people to a table and requires social distancing between those tables.
There are 1,211 active COVID-19 case in Boone County as of Monday, according to the county's COVID-19 dashboard , this is a 26.4% increase from the previous week.
With MU temporarily switching to virtual classes following the Thanksgiving break, Browning said she expects the city will see a decrease in new cases.
Browning implored community members to review guidelines and work with others to help slow the spread of the coronavirus. To take additional measures, she said, if possible, people should work from home, wear a mask everywhere, limit in-person interactions and modify their Thanksgiving and post-Thanksgiving plans to maximize social distancing .
In addition to Browning's COVID-19 report, the City Council:
- Motioned to table the proposed installation of traffic calming devices on William Street between Paris Road and Walnut Street, and Hickson Avenue between Paris Road and Old 63 North, pending additional research.
- Voted to approve ordinance naming and approving construction and improvement plans for Vineyards Lake Park and Battle Park.
- Held a public hearing for the Water and Light 2020 Renewable Energy Report, discussing issues including penalties for breaking from problematic contracts with renewable energy providers and reevaluating aspects of the Report in light of the Climate and Action Plan. They voted to approve it for further discussion in 2021.
- Adopted, as part of the Consent Agenda, a memorandum that will allow the Columbia Police Department to get the results of ballistic comparisons within days instead of weeks.