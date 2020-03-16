Jennifer Henderson's lawsuit against the Columbia Business Loop Community Improvement District began in March 2016. Monday, attorney's agreed to push it to an April 20 hearing, over four years since the process began.
Richard Reuben, Henderson's attorney, called the courthouse and said he would not be attending the scheduled hearing due to coronavirus concerns.
Robert Colbert, representing the CID, said he received a call from Reuben regarding this concern, and they both agreed on rescheduling the hearing for a later date.
The lawsuit centers around a December 2015 election, in which residents of the CID voted on a half-cent sales tax. Henderson's lawsuit states that the vote was unconstitutional due to the lack of a secret ballot, the lack of secure ballot box, the lack of notice of the vote and the lack of a neutral election administrator, according to previous Missourian reporting.
The ruling took years to get from Boone County 13th Circuit Judge Jodie Asel because she did not think this case was within her "subject matter jurisdiction." An appeals court then decided it is, in fact, within Asel's jurisdiction to make a ruling on the case.
The hearing is now scheduled for 9 a.m. April 20.