Coyote Hill hosts open house and Fourth of July celebration

Madilyn Oliver rides on her dad’s, Cameron Oliver, shoulders Saturday at Coyote Hill in Harrisburg. This was the first year Coyote Hill combined its Fourth of July celebration and open house activities.
Foster and adoptive families, as well as supporters of Coyote Hill, gathered to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday at Coyote Hill, a nonprofit organization that opened in 1991 to provide a safe place and resources to foster children and their families, in Harrisburg. This is the first year Coyote Hill combined its Fourth of July celebration and open house events, which is starting a new tradition.
The event included free food, snow cones, lawn games, bouncy houses, pony rides and a fireworks display.