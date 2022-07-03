 Skip to main content
Coyote Hill hosts open house and Fourth of July celebration

Foster and adoptive families, as well as supporters of Coyote Hill, gathered to celebrate Independence Day on Saturday at Coyote Hill, a nonprofit organization that opened in 1991 to provide a safe place and resources to foster children and their families, in Harrisburg. This is the first year Coyote Hill combined its Fourth of July celebration and open house events, which is starting a new tradition.

The event included free food, snow cones, lawn games, bouncy houses, pony rides and a fireworks display.

Madilyn Oliver rides on her dad’s, Cameron Oliver, shoulders Saturday at Coyote Hill in Harrisburg. This was the first year Coyote Hill combined its Fourth of July celebration and open house activities.
Children jump in the bouncy house Saturday at Coyote Hill in Harrisburg. The event offered free food, snow cones, pony rides and games.
Volunteers hand out glow sticks to families Saturday at Coyote Hill in Harrisburg. All foster and adoptive families were invited to this event, as well as supporters of Coyote Hill.
Children look up to catch parachute men Saturday at Coyote Hill in Harrisburg. Coyote Hill provides a safe place and resources for children in foster care.
Gracie Innes, 13, left, and Melissa Innes, 15, watch fireworks Saturday at Coyote Hill in Harrisburg. The event ended with a 10-minute fireworks display.
