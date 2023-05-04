The Columbia School Board will vote Monday on adding 25 staff members for the upcoming school year.

During the district’s Finance Committee meeting Wednesday, Chief Financial Officer Heather McArthur presented a plan to hire the additional staff, at a cost of about $2.6 million.

