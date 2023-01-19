 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Craft supply swap held at Columbia Public Library

Craft supply swap held at Columbia Public Library

A craft supply swap was held on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library* in Columbia. The event featured community members swapping their surplus craft supplies between attendees.

Librarian Erin Swearngin got the idea for the craft swap from a friend who had an abundance of embroidery craft supplies and a fellow librarian who held a plant swap in the past. She collected a multitude of craft supplies including yarn, crayons and scrapbooking items for the event. 

Many people from the community browse the craft swap held on Thursday

Many people from the community browse the craft swap held Thursday at Columbia Public Library in Columbia. The event was run by librarians Erin Swearngin and Kat Stone Underwood.
Dayshanay Rowe examines colored pencils at the craft swap held on Thursday

Dayshanay Rowe examines colored pencils at the craft swap held on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library in Columbia. “I found all types of little nice crafty things, so I think I’m pretty much set, I’m so happy” Rowe said.
A craft supply swap is held for adults and teens on Thursday

A craft supply swap is held for adults and teens on Thursday at Columbia Public Library in Columbia. Locals brought in any left over or extra supplies and people were able to pick out new items.
Retired librarian Jerilyn Hahn admires her new items that she swapped

Retired librarian Jerilyn Hahn admires her new items, which she swapped with donated items that she brought from her home on Thursday at Columbia Public Library in Columbia. “I’m taking home a whole bag of ribbon to make a fidget quilt,” Hahn said.
Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you