Craft supply swap held at Columbia Public Library

Dayshanay Rowe examines colored pencils at the craft swap held on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library in Columbia. “I found all types of little nice crafty things, so I think I’m pretty much set, I’m so happy” Rowe said.
Retired librarian Jerilyn Hahn admires her new items, which she swapped with donated items that she brought from her home on Thursday at Columbia Public Library in Columbia. “I’m taking home a whole bag of ribbon to make a fidget quilt,” Hahn said.
A craft supply swap was held on Thursday at the Columbia Public Library* in Columbia. The event featured community members swapping their surplus craft supplies between attendees.
Librarian Erin Swearngin got the idea for the craft swap from a friend who had an abundance of embroidery craft supplies and a fellow librarian who held a plant swap in the past. She collected a multitude of craft supplies including yarn, crayons and scrapbooking items for the event.