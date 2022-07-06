The iconic Francis Quadrangle feels a bit emptier and a lot less shady since its 16 pin oak trees were removed in May.
But crews are making progress in replacing the old trees with new white oaks, which are expected to live 200 years.
The east side of the quadrangle already has 15 freshly planted 6-year-old white oaks. One of the trees in the middle of the row appears naked, with brown leaves falling off its branches.
Christian Basi, MU spokesperson, said plans to plant the remaining trees on the western side of Francis Quadrangle are arranged. This will get done as soon as utility work is finished and weather conditions allow it.
Some of the utility work being done on the quadrangle appears to be on its way since the holes that remained from the pin oaks have been covered with soil and grass.
The planting of the new trees began June 3..
According to previous Missourian reporting, the decision to remove the trees was a difficult one to make. This has sparked an array of emotions in the community, though some have become accustomed to the presence and look of the trees in the past month.
Heather Roberts, a member of MU faculty staff referred to the removal of the trees as sad and weird.
“They have been here forever,” she said.
According to Mizzou Botanic Garden’s website, the pin oaks were planted over 60 years ago and were removed because of a health and safety study that determined them to be a safety hazard.
The newly planted white oaks were grown at MU’s South Farm before being planted on the quadrangle.