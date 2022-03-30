An artist can capture aspects of ordinary events and bring them to the surface for others to see. For local artist Don Bartlett, one of his last sculptures was inspired by the visual impact of a single photograph.Bertrice Bartlett said her late husband's bronze sculpture of four basketball players reaching for the ball was "inspired by the dynamic but fluid forms created during their action." The work, simply titled "Basketball Players," was created by Don Bartlett in 1984, two years before he died of cancer at 58.