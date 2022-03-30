A well-known piece of public art and a downtown Columbia landmark soon will be coming down.
A sculpture titled “People,” which was crafted by artist Don Bartlett and installed outside what is now Central Bank of Boone County, will be removed sometime in mid-April, a bank official said.
The sculpture has been outside the bank at Broadway and Eighth Street since 1971. Since then, the bank has attempted to repair the structure twice.
The fiberglass sculpture has been cracking and shedding, with pieces breaking off and making it unstable, said Mary Wilkerson, bank vice president of marketing. The most recent attempt at repair in 2008 consisted of patching and recasting the sculpture, but the fiberglass has continued to deteriorate.
“The last thing we want to see happen,” Wilkerson said, “is a collapsed statue on Eighth Street.”
The sculpture must be properly disposed of after its removal because it is considered hazardous material, she said. The bank has hired a company to carry out this disposal process.
The bank plans on finding a replacement for the sculpture by the end of the year. Wilkerson said in a news release that the bank will be publishing a “request for qualifications” soon. This is a call to artists to submit their qualifications to the bank, which will then ask a committee to choose finalists.
The process could take months, she said.
These finalists will submit proposals to the bank, and the chosen artist will have their sculpture take the place of “People” on Eighth Street. According to Wilkerson, “it’d be wonderful to get a local artist, but we’re opening it up to anyone in the United States.”
“It’ll be an incredibly sad day when ‘People’ is removed, but the bank is committed to public art in that space,” Wilkerson said. “It is our intention to search for a new piece that will stand the test of time and be enjoyed for generations to come.”