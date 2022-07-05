Dangerously hot conditions are expected through 11 p.m. Thursday in Boone County and the National Weather Service is urging residents to protect themselves from heat-related illnesses.
The National Weather Service in St. Louis has issued an excessive heat warning along and south of Interstate 70. As of 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, the temperature reached 98 degrees with a heat index of 102.
The combination of recent heat and humidity can lead to dangerously high heat index values. Wednesday and Thursday temperatures are forecasted to hit 101 degrees with a heat index value of up to 109 degrees on Wednesday. A 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon means temperatures may cool down later this week.
Columbia has seen slightly warmer than average temperatures so far this summer. Last month was the 19th warmest June on record since 1889, said Jayson Gosselin, a meteorologist for the National Weather Service.
May 2022 saw six days with record high temperatures, with May 9-14 being in the 90s.
The National Weather Service said in its warning that excessive heat and humidity will "significantly increase the potential for heat-related illnesses." Residents were urged to drink fluids, avoid strenuous outdoor activities during the hottest parts of the day and never leave children or pets unattended in vehicles.