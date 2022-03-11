Day 16 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Belgium's Prime Minister Alexander De Croo answers reporters as he arrives at the Versailles castle for the EU summit, Friday in Versailles, west of Paris. European Union leaders have ruled out fulfilling Ukraine's demand for a fast-track integration with the bloc as they discussed ways to help the eastern country in its war against Russia.
President of the European Council Charles Michel, left, French President Emmanuel Macron, center, and Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi attend an informal summit of EU leaders at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles, west of Paris, on Friday. European Union leaders have ruled out fulfilling Ukraine's demand for a fast-track integration with the bloc as they discussed ways to help the eastern country in its war against Russia.
An Indian student, who was evacuated from Ukraine, hugs his mother upon arrival Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. Hundreds of Indian medical students stuck in bunkers in one of the worst-hit north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy returned home Friday.
An Indian student who was evacuated from Ukraine stands for a photograph with his family upon arrival Friday at the Indira Gandhi International Airport in New Delhi, India. Hundreds of Indian medical students stuck in bunkers in one of the worst-hit north-eastern Ukrainian city of Sumy returned home Friday.
Volunteers entertain children who fled the war Friday in Ukraine at a sports center that has been turned into an accommodation center in Warsaw, Poland. Warsaw has become overwhelmed by refugees, with more than a tenth of all those fleeing the war in Ukraine arriving in the Polish capital. This situation has prompted Warsaw's mayor to appeal for international help.
A Red Cross worker carries an elderly women during an evacuation Friday in Irpin, some 16 miles northwest of Kyiv. Kyiv northwest suburbs such as Irpin and Bucha have been enduring Russian shellfire and bombardments for over a week prompting residents to leave their home.
At the close of the third week in Ukraine, Russian forces continue to disrupt the landscape with continuous shelling in the surrounding cities of Kyiv. Many people have been forced into bomb shelters in fear of their safety. Hospitals have been bombed as well as residential areas.
While the war continues, volunteers have dedicated their time to help refugees and keep children entertained amidst the chaos. Many Indian families anxiously await for the return of their loved ones, students who have successfully fled Ukraine despite being in a bomb shelter hours before.
The EU summit took place at the Chateau de Versailles in Versailles. European Union leaders discussed their plans to support Ukraine in their defensive stance to Russia.