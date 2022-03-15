Day 20 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

A firefighter comforts a woman outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
Women cry outside a destroyed apartment building after a bombing in a residential area in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russia's offensive in Ukraine has edged closer to central Kyiv with a series of strikes hitting a residential neighborhood as the leaders of three European Union member countries planned a visit to Ukraine's embattled capital.
Relatives and friends attend a funeral ceremony for four of the Ukrainian military servicemen who were killed during an airstrike in a military base in Yarokiv, in a church in Lviv, Ukraine, on Tuesday. At least 35 people were killed and many wounded in Sunday's Russian missile strike on a military training base near Ukraine's western border with NATO-member Poland.
French president's wife Brigitte Macron and French Education, Youth and Sports Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer, center, meet three Ukrainian refugee children who have fled the war in their country, in a school in Épinay-sur-Seine, north of Paris, on Tuesday.
Ukrainian Irina Oscaria, 21, resident in Spain, hugs her family after they arrived in Cizur Menor, northern Spain, on Tuesday, following Russian's invasion of Ukraine. Oscaria's family traveled more than 5,000 kilometers to arrive in Spain.
As all eyes turn to Ukraine, the country itself is reaping the loss of its soldiers with each shelling that hits. Millions have now fled the country while many are still watching their beloved homes get destroyed.
Firefighters have been working hard to respond to each new apartment building that gets bombed while funeral ceremonies have proceeded for the fallen soldiers over the weekend.
Families have traveled as far as northern Spain to reunite with their loved ones and regain some sense of normalcy away from the scars of the war.