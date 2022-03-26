 Skip to main content
Day 31 of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, in photos

In a dim, crowded bomb shelter under an apartment block a short walk away from the first blast site, Olana Ukrainets couldn’t believe she was having to hide again. She had fled to Lviv from Kharkiv, one of the most bombarded cities of the war.

“We were on one side of the street and saw it on the other side,” the 34-year-old IT worker said of the blast. “We saw fire. I said to my friend, ‘What’s this?’ Then we heard the sound of an explosion and glass breaking. We tried to hide between buildings. I don’t know what the target was.”

People watch smoke rising behind buildings

People watch smoke rising behind buildings after explosions Saturday in Lviv, western Ukraine. 

The day's events were enough to make some people in Lviv prepare to move again, said Michael Bociurkiw, a senior fellow with the Atlantic Council who is in the city.

“I saw some Kyiv cars being packed up,” he said. It was a significant turn in a week where the city had begun “roaring back” to life after weeks of war, he said.

He believes the city could remain a target, noting that Lviv was the birthplace of Ukrainian nationalism. “It's getting closer,” he said of the war.

People stay in a metro station being used as a bomb shelter

People stay in a metro station being used as a bomb shelter Saturday in Kharkiv, Ukraine. With the invasion now in its second month, Russian forces have seemingly stalled on many fronts and are even losing previously taken ground to Ukrainian counterattacks, including around Kyiv.
People shelter underground following explosions in Lviv

People shelter underground Saturday after explosions in Lviv, western Ukraine.

Some witnesses were in shock.

“It was really close," said Inga Kapitula, a 24-year-old IT worker who said she was a few hundred feet away from the first attack and felt the blast wave. “When it happens, your body's in stress and you're super calm and organized."

A Ukrainian soldier stands atop a destroyed Russian APC

A Ukrainian soldier stands Saturday atop a destroyed Russian APC after a recent battle in Kharkiv, Ukraine. With Russia continuing to strike and encircle urban populations from Chernihiv and Kharkiv in the north to Mariupol in the south, Ukrainian authorities said Saturday that they cannot trust statements from the Russian military Friday suggesting that the Kremlin planned to concentrate its remaining strength on wresting the entirety of Ukraine's eastern Donbas region from Ukrainian control.
Ukrainian soldiers chat in the front line

Ukrainian soldiers chat Saturday on the front line position close to Kharkiv, Ukraine. 

Earlier in the day, as Biden met with Ukrainian refugees, Russia kept up its pounding of cities throughout Ukraine.

The images of Biden reassuring refugees and calling for Western unity contrasted with the dramatic scenes of flames and black smoke billowing so near the Polish border — another jarring split-screen moment in the war.

Biden spoke inside the Royal Castle, one of Warsaw's notable landmarks, which was badly damaged during War II.

He borrowed the words of Polish-born Pope John Paul II and cited anti-communist Polish dissident and former President Lech Walesa as he warned that Putin's invasion of Ukraine threatens to bring “decades of war.”

Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave at a cemetery in Kharkiv

Dead bodies are placed into a mass grave Saturday at a cemetery in Kharkiv, Ukraine. According to workers, most of them died of natural causes and were buried in the mass grave after no relatives claimed the bodies.

"In this battle we need to be clear-eyed. This battle will not be won in days, or months, either,” Biden said.

The crowd of about 1,000 included some of the Ukrainian refugees who have fled for Poland and elsewhere in the midst of the brutal invasion.

An injured woman evacuated from Irpin waves

An injured woman evacuated from Irpin waves to a relative Saturday from an ambulance on the outskirts of Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia continues to pound cities throughout Ukraine — explosions rang out Saturday near the western city of Lviv, a destination for refugees that has been largely spared from major attacks.
