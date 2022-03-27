Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has stalled in many areas. Its aim to quickly encircle the capital, Kyiv, and force its surrender has faltered against staunch Ukrainian resistance — bolstered by weapons from the U.S. and other Western allies.
But after a month of grueling war, people say they can’t predict anything anymore.
“The only thing we’re really afraid of is that the other side has no principles whatsoever,” said Valerii Novak, a local businessperson. He never considered himself a Ukrainian patriot, but when Russia invaded, something “just clicked” in him. He has refused to leave Odesa and joined thousands of people in basic training in how to use a gun.
The uncertainty adds to the anxiety in Odesa, where the initial panic has been followed by a wary calm.
Some residents are pitching in to strengthen the city’s defenses. On an unmined beach, sea captain Sivak Vitaliy joined others in packing sandbags for barricades.
“We will win,” he said, no matter how ghastly Russia’s invasion has become in cities like Mariupol or Kharkiv.
On Sunday night, a rocket attack hit an oil base in the far northwestern region of Volyn, whose capital, Lutsk, is about 120 kilometers (75 miles) north of Lviv. A chemical smell lingered in Lyiv on Sunday as firefighters trained hoses on flames and black smoke poured from oil storage tanks hit in the attack.
In areas of Ukraine that have escaped the worst, the Alliance for Public Health is able to deliver medications via postal and parcel services. In places under attack but still in Ukrainian control, medical vans are bringing in supplies via convoys. The group has even been able to get some deliveries into Russian-controlled areas.
Executive director Andriy Klepikov said shutting down was not an option during the invasion. Asked how long it can keep going, Klepikov responded:
“We Ukrainians are quite resilient. I am not the best soldier. But in the area of medicine, humanitarian work, public health, human rights ... that's my area, and I will do the maximum possible.”
Along with the millions of people who have fled Ukraine, the invasion has driven more than 10 million people from their homes, almost one-quarter of Ukraine’s population. Thousands of civilians are believed to have been killed.
While Russia’s advance on Kyiv remains stalled, fighting has raged in the suburbs, and blasts from missiles have rattled the city.
Speaking after U.S President Joe Biden said in a lacerating speech that Russian President Vladimir Putin could not stay in power — Words the White House sought to immediately downplay — Zelenskyy lashed out at the West’s “ping-pong about who and how should hand over jets” and other weapons, while Russian missile attacks kill and trap civilians.
“If only those who have been thinking for 31 days on how to hand over dozens of jets and tanks had 1% of their courage,” Zelenskyy said in a video address.