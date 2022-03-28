Ukrainian soldiers ride a tank Monday through the town of Trostsyanets, Ukraine. The more than month-old war has killed thousands and driven more than 10 million Ukrainians from their homes — including almost 4 million from their country.
A man rides a bicycle backdropped by a statue of Grand Princess Olga of Kyiv, in the process of being covered in sandbags to avoid damage from potential shelling Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukraine is prepared to declare its neutrality and consider a compromise on contested areas in the country's east, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said ahead of another round of talks set for Tuesday on stopping the fighting.
A volunteer smokes next to sandbags used for protection Monday at a Ukrainian volunteer center in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. Ukrainian volunteers have set up a center to supply army and civilians with clothes, food, medicines and makeshift bullet proof vests.
Ukrainian soldiers, top left, stand near the bodies of two Russian soldiers Monday in Trostsyanets, Ukraine. Trostsyanets was recently retaken by Ukrainian forces after being held by Russians since the early days of the war.
Mykolaivna Shankarukina, 54, kisses her son from inside a damaged bus as she is leaving from the Ukrainian Red Cross center Monday in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. Shankarukina and her family evacuated from Sablagodante village at Mykolaiv district that has been attacked by the Russian army. She and her grandson go to Odesa and from there to Prague, as the rest of the family (son, daughter in law and little grandson) will stay in Mykolaiv in a center for displaced residents.
Sofia Boiko, 90 years old, inside a damaged bus arrives at the Ukrainian Red Cross center Monday in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine. Boiko, who is traveling alone, and other people evacuated from regions that have been attacked by the Russian army in Mykolaiv district.
Late last week, with its forces bogged down in parts of the country, Russia seemed to scale back its war aims, saying its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas region.
While that suggested a possible face-saving exit strategy for Russian President Vladimir Putin, it also raised Ukrainian fears that the Kremlin intends to split the country in two and force it to surrender a swath of its territory.
Monday, an oil depot in western Ukraine’s Rivne region was hit by a missile attack, the governor said. It was the second attack on oil facilities in the region near the Polish border.
In recent days, Ukrainian troops have pushed the Russians back in other sectors.
In the city of Makariv, near a strategic highway west of the capital, Associated Press reporters saw the carcass of a Russian rocket launcher, a burned Russian truck, the body of a Russian soldier and a destroyed Ukrainian tank after fighting there a few days ago. In the nearby village of Yasnohorodka, the AP witnessed positions abandoned by Ukrainian soldiers who had moved farther west, but no sign of Russian troops.
At the border post in Medyka, Poland, shopping trolleys filled with luggage rattle down a small path leading from passport control, through a village of aid tents to buses waiting to carry Ukrainian refugees to a nearby town.
Yet even in the face of Russian airstrikes that obliterate apartment buildings, shopping malls and schools, the pull of home remains strong.
Olena Vorontsova, 50, fled the capital of Kyiv.
“Many people just do not want to leave their homes, because homeland is homeland,” she said.
Over the weekend, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he is ready to agree to neutrality. He also said that “Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity are beyond doubt,” while suggesting at the same time that compromise might be possible over “the complex issue of Donbas.”
The Ukrainian leader has suggested as much before but rarely commented so extensively. That could create momentum for the talks, for which the Russian delegates arrived in Istanbul on Monday, Turkish media reported.
Zelenskyy has said that Ukraine could declare neutrality, potentially accepting a compromise on contested areas in the country’s east and offer security guarantees to Russia to secure peace “without delay.” He said only a face-to-face meeting with Russia’s leader could end the war.