Late last week, with its forces stalled in parts of the country, Russia seemed to scale back its war aims, saying its main goal was gaining control of the Donbas in the east.

Arriving in Trostyanets shortly after Ukrainian forces announced the northeastern town near the Russian border had been retaken following weeks of Russian occupation, The Associated Press on Monday saw a civilian landscape that has seen some of the worst of war.

Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade

Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, fire their weapons, during a training exercise Tuesday at an undisclosed location near Lviv, western Ukraine.
A Ukrainian serviceman digs a trench

A Ukrainian service member digs a trench Tuesday at a position north of the capital Kyiv, Ukraine. The first face-to-face talks in two weeks between Russia and Ukraine began Tuesday in Turkey, raising flickering hopes there could be progress toward ending a war that has ground into a bloody campaign of attrition.
Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade attend a training exercise

Ukrainian soldiers of the 103rd Separate Brigade of the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces attend a training exercise Tuesday.

In Trostyanets, after weeks of occupation and intense fighting, some residents appear to have lost all sense of normal.

“Personally, I have not seen much,” said one resident, Vitali Butski. And yet three missiles struck his home. Many buildings beyond the railway station are damaged, he said.

The train station had been shot up. Residents stepped carefully, wary of mines. They rode their bicycles past craters in the road and past the ruins of homes. It is not yet clear how many civilians have been killed.

Veterinary doctor Aneta Jurczuk-Andrzejczuk treats a dog

Veterinary doctor Aneta Jurczuk-Andrzejczuk, right, treats a dog Monday at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland. Amid the exodus of more than 2.2 million Ukrainian refugees to Poland who fled the Russian invasion are the pet lovers who could not leave their animals behind. The evacuation of the animals was dangerous but was made possible due to the efforts and cooperation of several animal rights groups and Ukrainian refugees.
An injured dog is seen at the ADA foundation centre

An injured dog is seen Monday at the ADA foundation centre in Przemysl, southeastern Poland.

Unexploded ordnance littered the square in front of the train station. Trenches and berms lined the square in a sign that Russian forces tried to defend their position. In a bunker under the station, with thick walls and door, rooms were full of army uniforms and boots.

On the walls were patriotic messages including drawings signed by children in Russian reading “Thanks for the peace, soldier." Another room had been used as a clinic, with unused drips ready and desks turned into beds, though there was no sign of blood.

Negotiations are expected to resume Wednesday, five weeks into what has devolved into a bloody war of attrition, with thousands dead and almost 4 million Ukrainians fleeing the country.

A Ukrainian soldier walks past the regional government headquarters

A Ukrainian soldier walks past the regional government headquarters of Mykolaiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday following a Russian attack. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said seven people were killed in a missile strike on the regional government headquarters in the southern city of Mykolayiv.

Even as negotiators gathered, Russian President Vladimir Putin's forces blasted a gaping hole in a nine-story government administration building in a strike on the southern port city of Mykolaiv, killing at least 12 people, emergency authorities said. The search for more bodies in the rubble continued.

“It’s terrible. They waited for people to go to work” before striking the building, said regional governor Vitaliy Kim. “I overslept. I’m lucky.”

Ramzan Kadyrov gestures speaking to about 10,000 troops

Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian province of Chechnya, gestures speaking to about 10,000 troops Tuesday in Chechnya's regional capital of Grozny, Russia.
Servicemen listen as Ramzan Kadyrov speaks to about 10,000 troops

Service members listen as Ramzan Kadyrov, leader of the Russian province of Chechnya, speaks to about 10,000 troops Tuesday in Chechnya's regional capital of Grozny, Russia.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was Ukrainian troops who forced Russia's hand, adding that “we shouldn’t let down our guard” because the invading army still "has a great potential to continue attacks against our country.”

Ukraine will continue negotiations, he said, but officials do not trust the word of the country that continues "fighting to destroy us.”

A man rides his bicycle past a body covered by a rug

A man rides his bicycle past a body covered by a rug Tuesday after fighting on the outskirts of Mariupol, Ukraine, in territory under control of the separatist government of the Donetsk People's Republic.
