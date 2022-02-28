Day 5 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

Figures part of a monument of the Soviet army were painted in the colors of the Ukrainian flag Monday in Sofia. In a flash mob, several protesters organized on Facebook, gathered at the monument and wrote with color spray slogans like "Occupiers", "Murderers", "Glory to Ukraine" and "Putin out".
Hanna Pavlovna Lukasz, from Mirhord, Ukraine, shouts and reacts Monday after her 12-year-old and 8-year-old sons and her 66-year-old mother have been waiting on the Ukrainian side of the border for four days to cross at the Medyka border crossing in Poland. The head of the United Nations refugee agency says more than half a million people have fled Ukraine since Russia’s invasion Thursday.
Members of the Ukrainian civil defense, one mimicking a guitar with his assault rifle, play a song while waiting to escort a fuel transport Monday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Explosions and gunfire that have disrupted life since the invasion appeared to subside around Kyiv overnight.
Kateryna Suharokova kisses her newborn son, Makar, in the basement of a maternity hospital that was converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter Monday in Mariupol, Ukraine. In makeshift shelters and underground railway platforms across Ukraine, families try to protect the young and old and make conditions bearable amid the bullets, missiles and shells outside.
Demonstrators supporting Ukraine gather outside the United Nations during an emergency meeting of the U.N. General Assembly on Monday in New York. The U.N.'s two major bodies, the 193-nation General Assembly and the more powerful 15-member Security Council, are holding separate meetings Monday on Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Police detain demonstrators during an action against Russia's attack on Ukraine on Monday in St. Petersburg, Russia. Protests against the Russian invasion of Ukraine resumed Monday with people taking to the streets of Moscow and St. Petersburg and other Russian towns despite mass arrests.
Ukrainian volunteers tear cloth into strips to make camouflage nets Monday in Lviv, western Ukraine. The Russian military assault on Ukraine went into its fifth day after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered his nuclear forces be put on increased alert, ratcheting tensions further.
As the invasion of Ukraine ensues, the country is preparing for the possibility of nuclear power mentioned by Putin.
While many people are still fleeing, some are lucky to make it through with their entire families, and some people still await in fear for the rest of their family members to cross the borders. Makeshift bunkers have been created to protect families and also bring new life into the world amid the chaos.
And finally, volunteers have been making camouflage nets and enlisting themselves to fight to keep their country safe.