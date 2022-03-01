 Skip to main content
Day 6 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova

Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, responds as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.

 J. Scott Applewhite/The Associated Press

On the sixth day of the Russian invasion on Ukraine, grocery stores are beginning to run out of supplies. Thousands of Ukrainians have now become refugees with either no way out or sheer luck. 

In a time of uncertainty for Ukraine, other countries have finally broken their silence. Protests are still taking place across the world and families are beginning to be reunited. 

All the while, the cold air still leaves many people bundled up trying to find a warm place away from the chaos. 

Ambulance paramedics move an injured man on a stretcher

Ambulance paramedics move an injured man on a stretcher, wounded by shelling in a residential area, at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
A men who fled from conflict from Ukraine waits

A man who fled conflict from Ukraine waits at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, on Tuesday. Ambassadors from dozens of countries on Monday backed a proposal demanding that Russia halt its attack on Ukraine, as the U.N. General Assembly held a rare emergency session during a day of frenzied and sometimes fractious diplomacy surrounding the five-day-old war.
Two women walk their dogs past a queue of cars

Two women walk their dogs past a queue of cars heading to the Poland border near Shehyni, western Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Ukraine's embattled president said the tactics were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations.
People walk past a queue of cars

People walk past a queue of cars heading to the Poland border near Shehyni, western Ukraine, on Tuesday. 
A local man pushes a shopping cart

A local man pushes a shopping cart past a nearly empty shelves at a shop in Nikolaev, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. 
People attend a demonstration against Russia

People attend a demonstration against Russia's invasion of Ukraine in Piazza del Duomo in Milan, Italy, on Tuesday.
Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant

Animal keeper Kirilo Trantin comforts an elephant at the Kiev Zoo in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
Brazilian soccer player, Dodo, who plays for the Ukrainian soccer club

Brazilian soccer player, Dodô, who plays for the Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk, is greeted upon arrival from Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at São Paulo’s International airport in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Tuesday.
