Day 6 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

A man who fled conflict from Ukraine waits at the Medyka border crossing, Poland, on Tuesday. Ambassadors from dozens of countries on Monday backed a proposal demanding that Russia halt its attack on Ukraine, as the U.N. General Assembly held a rare emergency session during a day of frenzied and sometimes fractious diplomacy surrounding the five-day-old war.
Brazilian soccer player, Dodô, who plays for the Ukrainian soccer club Shakhtar Donetsk, is greeted upon arrival from Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, at São Paulo’s International airport in Guarulhos, Brazil, on Tuesday.
People walk past a queue of cars heading to the Poland border near Shehyni, western Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Ukraine's embattled president said the tactics were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations.
Two women walk their dogs past a queue of cars heading to the Poland border near Shehyni, western Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russian shelling pounded civilian targets in Ukraine's second-largest city again, and a 40-mile convoy of tanks and other vehicles threatened the capital. Ukraine's embattled president said the tactics were designed to force him into concessions in Europe's largest ground war in generations.
A local man pushes a shopping cart past a nearly empty shelves at a shop in Nikolaev, Ukraine, on Tuesday. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital.
Ambulance paramedics move an injured man on a stretcher, wounded by shelling in a residential area, at a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward and used as a bomb shelter in Mariupol, Ukraine, on Tuesday.
Ukraine Ambassador to the United States, Oksana Markarova, responds as President Joe Biden delivers his first State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, D.C. on Tuesday.