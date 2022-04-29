Day 65 of Russia invasion on Ukraine, in photos

People fleeing the village of Ruska Lozova arrive Friday at a screening point in Kharkiv, Ukraine. Hundreds of residents have been evacuated to Kharkiv from the nearby village that had been under Russian occupation for more than a month.
A woman walks through the site of an explosion Friday in Kyiv, Ukraine. Russia struck the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv shortly after a meeting between President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and U.N. Secretary-General António Guterres on Thursday evening.
Kateryna Hodza, 85, and her grandson Dorschenko take a bus Friday from a reception center for displaced people in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. They fled from Mala Tokmachka, in Zaporizhzhia region, as thousands of Ukrainians continue to leave Russian occupied areas.
Almost half the village has escaped on buses, in shrapnel-ridden cars or on foot after fierce battles saw Russian troops pushed back and Ukrainian forces take full control of the village, according to the Kharkiv regional governor.
A video posted by the Azov battalion shows troops raising the blue and yellow Ukrainian flag over the government building in the center of the village although fighting continues on the outskirts.
Upon arrival to Kharkiv less than 12 miles (20 kilometers) away, those who fled have described to Associated Press reporters the dire conditions they faced while living in basements with little water and food and no electricity.
“We were hiding in the basement, it was horror. The basement was shaking from the explosions, we were screaming, we were crying and we were praying to god,” Ludmila Bocharnikova said.