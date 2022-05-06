 Skip to main content
Day 72 of Russia Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

A man and a girl who left a shelter in the Metallurgical Combine Azovstal walk to a bus escorted by service members of the Russian Army on Friday in Mariupol, in territory under the government of the Donetsk People's Republic, eastern Ukraine.

 Alexei Alexandrov/The Associated Press

KYIV, Ukraine — Officials from Ukraine’s national security council warned residents Friday against the increased risk of shelling on Sunday and Monday, coinciding with Russia’s Victory Day celebrations.

A Facebook post published on the profile of the Center for Counteracting Disinformation, under the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine, urged Ukrainians not to ignore air raid sirens.

“Since Russian troops cannot boast of any significant achievements on the front by Victory Day, the risk of massive shelling of Ukrainian cities these days is increasing,” the post said.

Separately on Friday, Kyiv’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, said authorities will not be extending the curfew in Kyiv; one has already been introduced. But street patrols would be reinforced.

Moscow commemorates the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in World War II on May 9 each year.

APTOPIX Russia Ukraine War

A woman holds up a baby as a family who fled from Enerhodar is reunited upon their arrival to a reception center for displaced people Friday in Zaporizhzhia, Ukraine. Thousands of Ukrainian continue to leave Russian occupied areas.
First lady Jill Biden meets U.S. troops

First lady Jill Biden meets U.S. troops Friday during a visit to the Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base in Romania.
First lady Jill Biden presents a challenge coin

First lady Jill Biden presents a challenge coin on departure at the airport near Mihail Kogalniceanu Air Base on Friday in Romania.
Russia Ukraine War

Patrick Michael Jones, 34, a volunteer from Houston, U.S., left, hands a man a plastic bag with food Friday at a distribution center in Kramatorsk, Ukraine. Jones came to Ukraine to help people in their difficult situation. He worked as a salesperson at a gun store in Houston. 
Russia Ukraine War

People wait in a queue to receive humanitarian aid Friday in Kramatorsk, Ukraine.
Austria Russia Ukraine War

A train driver looks out of his locomotive at the arriving of a Ukrainian freight train with fodder maize Friday in Vienna, Austria.

