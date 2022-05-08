 Skip to main content
Day 74 of Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in photos

A military truck transports a platform with Ukrainian self-propelled artillery mount in Donetsk region, Ukraine, Sunday.

 EVGENIY MALOLETKA/THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

UZHHOROD, Ukraine — Jill Biden made an unannounced visit to western Ukraine on Sunday, holding a surprise Mother’s Day meeting with first lady Olena Zelenska to show U.S. support for the embattled nation as Russia presses its punishing war in the eastern regions.

She became the latest high-profile American to enter Ukraine during the war, while Zalenska’s public appearance was her first since since Russia invaded Ukraine on Feb. 24

“I wanted to come on Mother’s Day,” the U.S. first lady told Zelenska. “I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine.”

Biden spent about two hours in Ukraine, traveling by vehicle to the town of Uzhhorod, about a 10-minute drive from a Slovakian border village where she had toured a border processing facility.

Zelenska thanked Biden for her “courageous act” and said, “We understand what it takes for the U.S. first lady to come here during a war when military actions are taking place every day, where the air sirens are happening every day — even today.”

The Grande Pettine Hotel is destroyed by a missile in Odessa, Ukraine, Sunday.

A man who fled from a small village near Polohy rests

Ukrainian servicemen and emergency workers carry the body of a suspected Russian soldier in Malaya Rohan, a village retaken by Ukrainian forces on the outskirts of Kharkiv, Ukraine, Sunday.

This satellite image taken by Planet Labs PBC shows smoke rising after a suspected artillery strike on the front lines near Izyum, Ukraine, Saturday.

