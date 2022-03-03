Day 8 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

On the eighth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war continued to rage on, claim more lives and destroy more buildings. The Russians seized control of a seaport and threatened to destroy a major energy hub. Negotiations on both sides were made in order to evacuate citizens safely.
Ukrainian residents fled the country by bus and train to nearby borders of Romania and Poland. Some residents crowded the railways in order to escape the bombings.
The Ukrainian forces have resisted the Russian army. Many volunteers have joined the Ukrainian forces, constructed barriers and taught others how to use weapons as the invasion continues.