Day 8 of the Russian Invasion on Ukraine, in Photos

Refugees fleeing the conflict from neighboring Ukraine exit a tent at the Romanian-Ukrainian border, in Siret, Romania, Thursday. 

 Andreea Alexandru/The Associated Press

On the eighth day of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the war continued to rage on, claim more lives and destroy more buildings. The Russians seized control of a seaport and threatened to destroy a major energy hub. Negotiations on both sides were made in order to evacuate citizens safely. 

Ukrainian residents fled the country by bus and train to nearby borders of Romania and Poland. Some residents crowded the railways in order to escape the bombings. 

The Ukrainian forces have resisted the Russian army. Many volunteers have joined the Ukrainian forces, constructed barriers and taught others how to use weapons as the invasion continues. 

Firefighters hose down a burning building after bombing in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. 
Ambulance paramedics treat an elderly woman wounded by shelling before transferring her to a maternity hospital converted into a medical ward in Mariupol, Ukraine, Wednesday. Russian forces have seized a strategic Ukrainian seaport and besieged another. Those moves are part of efforts to cut the country off from its coastline even as Moscow said Thursday it was ready for talks to end the fighting.
A protester holds up a sunflower and a sign with a message that reads in Spanish: "Putin Killer", during a protest against Russian's invasion of Ukraine, outside of the European Union offices, in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday.
A child clutches a man's leg before boarding a Lviv bound train, in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office says a second round of talks with Russia aimed at stopping the fighting that has sent more than 1 million people fleeing over Ukraine's borders has begun in neighboring Belarus, but the two sides appeared to have little common ground.
People, fleeing Ukraine, register for a bus which will take them to Germany, at the train station in Przemyśl, Poland, Thursday.
Stanislav, 40, says goodbye to his son David, 2, and his wife Anna, 35, on a train to Lviv at the Kyiv station, Ukraine, Thursday. Stanislav is staying to fight while his family is leaving the country to seek refuge in a neighboring country.
Children Vlada, left, Katrin and Danilo look out from a window of an unheated carriage of an emergency evacuation train which is traveling from Kharkov to Lviv, as it stopped in the Kyiv railway station in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday.
