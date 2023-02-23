A bill that would allow religious and other belief-based organizations to refuse membership to certain students raised concerns Wednesday evening that it could open the door to discrimination on college campuses.

The legislation, sponsored by Republican Rep. Brad Hudson of Cape Fair, would prohibit public colleges from denying funding to “belief-based” groups based on their viewpoint or membership requirements. Those in opposition of the bill say it would allow groups to discriminate, especially against LGBTQ students.

Report an error
Write a letter
Send us feedback

Recommended for you