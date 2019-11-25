An upcoming sewer project near Stanford Drive is the focus of an Dec. 4 open meeting hosted by the City of Columbia Sewer Utility.
The meeting is from 5:30-6:30 p.m. in Conference Room 1C of City Hall, 701 E. Broadway, to discuss a revised plan for a private common collector elimination sewer project.
Details of the plan will include the process for disconnecting properties from the private common collector in the area, constructing a new public sewer and connecting these property laterals into the new system.
The proposed plan will be available for public review and city staff will be present to answer questions.
Construction is anticipated to take place in the next three to five years and is estimated at $110,000, according to a city press release. In accordance with Section 22-253 of City code, financing for this project will be through Sewer Utility Private Common Collector Elimination funds.
Private common collectors are major sources of inflow and infiltration of stormwater into the sewer system. By replacing the outdated, private sewer and connecting these properties into the publicly maintained sewer, the City can reduce the occurrence of backups and overflows, the press release said.
Supervising editor is Fred Anklam Jr.